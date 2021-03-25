Week three of the high school cross country season was a good one for El Molino and Analy athletes, turning in some outstanding performances against league competition.
The Lions played host to Rancho Cotate on their 2.75-mile campus course, had winning performances from juniors Kazuki Hillberg and Sienna Fassett in the varsity boy’s and girl’s races. The El Mo boys swept the first five places to claim a team victory, while the varsity girls race failed to produce a winner due to incomplete teams.
Meanwhile, the Tigers ventured north to Ukiah to take on the host Wildcats and Healdsburg Greyhounds, getting winning efforts from Ben Neargarder and Rosie Harris.
Both El Molino and Analy will close out their spring seasons on March 31 when the Lions visit Healdsburg and the Tigers entertain Elsie Allen. The first races are set for 3:30 p.m.
Rancho Cotate at El Molino (March 24, 2.75 miles)
Varsity Boys - El Molino 15, Rancho Cotate, Inc. (El Molino results only)
1. Kazuki Hillberg (EM) 17:03
3. Ted Broome (EM) 17:53
4. Drew Giacomini (EM) 18:40
5. Dylan Pena Perez (EM) 19:03
6. Wyatt Zbinden (EM) 19:25
7. Brett Kellar (EM) 19:27
8. Brayden Cassady (EM) 20:41
9. Nick Zapp (EM) 20:48
10. Quinn Horak (EM) 21:42
Varsity girls (both teams incomplete)
2. Sienna Fassett (EM) 19:49
3. Julia Schulz (EM) 21:51
Jeanne Broome (EM) DNF
Analy, Healdsburg at Ukiah (March 24, 3.1 miles)
Varsity boys – Ukiah 25, Healdsburg 37, Analy 61 (Analy results only)
1.Ben Neargarder (A) 19:03
18. Ben Broadbent (A) 22:43
26. Reilly McKnight (A) 25:24
30. Elijah Chamberlin (A) 27:06
31. Dylan Arendt (A) 32:21
Varsity girls – Analy 20, Ukiah 44, Healdsburg 68
1. Rosey Harris (A) 23:38
2. Carolina Dawson (A) 23:55
3. Emma McNatt (A) 24:24
5. Remmy Allan A) 25:05
9. Satori McCullough (A) 27:06
11. Jasmin Baptista (A) 28:58
12. Callie Courts (A) 29:01
13. Isabelle Ghradelli (A) 29:32
15. Willa Heacock (A) 30:46
16. Bailey Courts (A) 31:11
