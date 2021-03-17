The El Molino Lady Lions can claim local bragging rights — at least for now — after turning back visiting Analy in a North Bay League Redwood Division golf match held in the friendly confines of Northwood Golf Club on March 11.
The Lions, led by a low round of 52 by Savanna Conwell, recorded an aggregate team score of 279 to the Tiger’s 317. Kaitlin Allingham was Analy’s low shooter, carding a 60.
Below are the complete results from the match.
El Molino 279, Analy 317 (March 11 at Northwood Golf Club)
El Molino scoring — Savanna Conwell 52, Savannah Hebert 55, Katie Holdren 55, Rose McCormick 58, Grace McCormick 59, Isabella Raia 61.
Analy scoring — Kaitlin Allingham 60, Kaylynn Teseclar 62, Wilder Larrneo 63, Kayla Fileo 65, Lauryn Graham 66, Jasmine Low 69.
