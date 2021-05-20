High school boys basketball
The 2021 basketball campaign has been just what the doctor ordered for west county high school players this spring, who are happy to salvage a season and for many seniors, the last chance to compete for their teams.
The Flying Tigers are out to a 4-5 start under the watchful eye of coach Jason Carpenter, logging home and away wins over El Molino, along with victories over Piner and most recently, Rancho Cotate (63-56).
“It's been tough after a full year of not playing at all to be thrown into a season without much time to prepare,” Carpenter said. “However, we're grateful to have a season at all. This group has done an amazing job of improving in a short period of time.”
The Tigers are led by a group of four seniors that include Diego Chavez, Oliver Popko, Andrew Barnett, and Ethan Arrington. Sophomore standout Gavin Reid has been the team’s top scorer, averaging better than 15 points per game.
“Reid is one the most dynamic players in Sonoma County,” Carpenter noted. “We've got a great group of young men and are enjoying a wonderful season thus far.”
Analy will be back on the court on May 19 against visiting Montgomery, followed by a home clash with Santa Rosa next Wednesday, May 26. The varsity tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Lions rounding into form
El Molino (0-9) remained winless on the spring circuit this week with recent losses to Ukiah (63-28) and Windsor (71-36), as the team looks to put together four quarters of complete basketball.
The Lions are competing with almost an entirely different lineup from last season, one that continues to define player roles and find the right rotations on the floor.
“Our guys have been working really hard in practice and improving everyday,” El Mo coach Collin Walker said. “We just need to implement all of the positives when it comes to the games. Despite our struggles, we keep pushing forward.” Among the team leaders are seniors Aiden Louis, Noah Kenny and Trenton Rivas.
Other big contributors have been Jackson Zapp, Soloman Hall, Gio Visintin, Trevor Rivas, Phoenix Dagostino, Ted Broome, Jackson Gerren, Charlie O’Donnell, Ian Hocheder, Rio Davenport and Ben Atkinson.
El Mo will resume NBL action on May 19 at Elsie Allen, and visit St. Vincent in Petaluma on Friday, May 21. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.
