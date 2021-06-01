Analy and El Molino girls soccer teams put the final wraps on the spring season last week, playing out the string in their respective schedules.
The 2021 campaign was unique on several fronts — delayed and shortened due to COVID — but still competitive nonetheless.
For El Molino, it was a bittersweet ending to more than a half-century of competition, playing what will likely be their final season in a Lion’s uniform.
“It was a quick season and the girls improved in the second half of the season and played well as a team,” El Mo coach Emily Farrant said. “The girls showed up to every game and training and gave everything they had, they were the epitome of the heart of the Lion this year.”
El Molino compiled a solid, 4-4 North Bay League record in the Redwood Division this spring. Standouts included Santia DePaola (team-leading 10 goals) Ariela and Alisandra Tapia, Siena Montiel, Carma Wilson, Calila Jones, Carmen Jones, Savannah Hebert and Julia Schulz.
Farrant, who starred for the Lions during her high school career and returned to coach the team for the past five, took a moment to reflect on her time patrolling the sidelines.
“All of the El Molino teams we’ve had over the past five years have had endless heart, commitment and pride,” she said. “We will miss the unique group of girls we’ve coached.”
Tigers call it a season
When it comes to girl’s soccer in the tough NBL Oak Division, records don’t always tell the story. That was the case with the Analy squad this spring, as head coach Brian Heacock explained.
“Our league record of 0-8 (overall 1-10-2) does not give a good description of the qualities of the Analy girl’s soccer team,” he said. “We played in a top league and competed against quality teams. In the midst of every league game we played in we showed spells of dominant play with ball possession and scoring chances.”
The Tigers were led by senior veterans; Kim Navarette, Hope English, Kayla Zinkovic, Sarah Elliot and Prisca Niedermaier. Also making huge contributions were starting freshmen; Brisa Navarette, Cassidy Avila and goalie Merari Valenzuela.
(0) comments
