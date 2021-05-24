High school basketball season is well underway for Analy and El Molino girls teams, hitting their midseason stride as they embark on the second half of the spring schedule.
The Tigers (5-2, 2-1) have scored wins over El Molino (48-43), Maria Carrillo (46-31), Rancho Cotate (64-46), Santa Rosa (55-28) and Ukiah (63-55), with losses coming at the hands of Windsor (54-49) and Tamalpais (61-30).
Analy opened the North Bay League (NBL) Oak Division schedule on May 4 at Windsor, playing the Jaguars on nearly even terms most of the way. The Tigers led 24-21 at the half but were done in by a 24-11 run by the Jags in the third quarter, as Windsor hung on for a five-point win.
Pacing the Analy scoring attack were junior Lucca Lowenberg (22 points, 5 rebounds), sophomore Maya Salas (13 points, 7 boards, 4 assists), junior Claire Alcorn (6 points), 3 rebounds, 2 assists), sophomore Maycee Hunter (4 points, 4 rebounds) and junior Sophia Silveria (4 points, 3 boards, 2 assists).
It was all Tigers in the May 18 clash with visiting Santa Rosa, racing to a 28-12 halftime cushion en route to a 55-28 rout.
Lowenberg (16 points, 6 boards, 2 assists, 4 steals) led the way, while other good efforts came from Hunter (13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals), senior Andrea Ponce (8 points, 5 boards, 1 assists, 3 steals) and Salas (7 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 steals).
Lowenberg poured in a season-high 27 points in the May 20 visit to Ukiah, as the Tigers held off every Wildcat surge on their way to a 63-55 win. Other standout performances were had by Hunter (10 points, 3 boards, 2 assists, 6 steals), Salas (8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) and Alcorn (7 points, 6 rebounds).
Lions log wins
Meanwhile the Lions are out to a 2-5 overall start, including a 1-2 record in the NBL. El Mo has posted wins over Ukiah (57-39) and Piner (54-51, OT), with losses to Analy (48-43), Terra Linda (51-44), Maria Carrillo (64-32), Windsor (58-41) and Healdsburg (59-43).
The Lions opened the season with a 57-39 win over Ukiah, riding the hot hands of leading scorers; junior Ellie Roan (18 points, 19 rebounds, 2 assists), junior Talia Husary (12 points, 8 boards, 1 assist, 3 steals), sophomore Skylar Westover (9 points, 2 rebounds), sophomore Taylor Alcozer (6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), senior Angelina Gonnella (4 points, 1 rebound) and junior Alex Foszcz (4 points, 7 rebounds.
The Lions scored their first league win in exciting fashion in the NBL opener at Piner on May 6, turning back the Prospectors in overtime, 54-51.
Husary exploded for a team-high 26 points and 12 boards, while other offensive leaders were Roan (16 points, 20 rebounds), Gonnella (10 points, 7 rebounds) and Foszcz (2 points, 6 rebounds).
The Lions will resume league action on Wednesday, May 26 against visiting Piner (6 p.m.) and host St. Vincent on Friday, May 28 (7:30 p.m.)
