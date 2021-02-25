El Molino to compete in NBL Redwood Division
Before each season, most tennis coaches assemble their team and lay out expectations for the year, working with players to set individual and team goals.
But after nearly 12 months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the pursuit of wins and trophies has given way to the simple joy of being back on the court.
That’s definitely been the case for the El Molino boy’s tennis squad as the Lions prepare for the abbreviated 2021 campaign.
“I’ve got three goals for my team,” 12-year veteran coach Monty Delozier said recently. “Number one, I want my players to have so much fun they come back next year. Number two, I’d like to see them improve as much as possible. And third, I want them to compete to the best of their ability.”
With boys tennis one of three high school sports (along with cross country and girls golf) allowed to start in the restrictive purple tier in the color-coded system developed by the California Department of Public Health, North Bay League teams will play a short season which starts on March 2 and ends on April 1. Unlike other years, the 2021 campaign will not be followed by league and North Coast Section tournaments.
The Lions, along with Ukiah, Healdsburg, Piner and Santa Rosa, are one of five teams competing in the NBL Redwood Division. The schedule has the same teams playing home and away matches, Tuesdays and Thursdays each week. In addition to mask being mandatory at all times, the team is doing regular temperature checks as an extra precaution.
Lions young, athletic
With a roster of about 15 players, the Lions will field a relatively inexperienced line-up this year, as returning senior Luka Herron assumes the No. 1 singles spot. Other players on the roster include (in no particular order); Garrett Kinderman, Jack Stoufer, Max Dunkle, Keith Clements II, Austin Kolsom, Reece Stan, Will Bowers, Tyler Sword, Alonso Vera, Hunter Brown, Michael Martin, Quinn Roan, George Husary and Sergio Gomez-Veri.
“The difference from previous years is we have more freshmen and sophomores than usual, and the team is bigger and more athletic,” Delozier noted. “Due to COVID (and other sports being sidelined) we’re getting athletes that have never played tennis before.”
El Mo will open the NBL season on Tuesday, March 2 at Ukiah, and host the Wildcats on Thursday, March 4. The Lions will entertain Healdsburg in the first of two home and away matches on March 9. All matches start at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.