High school golf results
The high school boys golf season is hitting full stride, as North Bay League teams play a revamped spring schedule.
El Molino is one of the few teams in the NBL that have fielded a complete team this season, playing outstanding golf in the early going.
Below are some recent scores carded by the Lions in league competition.
NBL tournament at Foxtail South Golf Club (April 26)
Team scores - Cardinal Newman (207), El Molino (236), Healdsburg (259), St. Vincent's (Inc.), Rancho Cotate (Inc.), Piner (Inc.)
El Molino scoring - Trevor Rivas 46, Trenton Rivas 46, Noah Kenny 47, Jackson Gerren 48, Duane Cramphorn 49, Kaden Anderson 53.
Cardinal Newman 236, El Molino 237(April 22 at Northwood Golf Club, par 36)
El Molino scoring - Trenton Rivas 45, Jackson Gerren 46, Kaden Anderson 48, Duane Cramphorn 49, Trevor Rivas 49, Noah Kenny 50.
Windsor 219, El Molino 249 (April 21 at Windsor Golf Club, par 36)
El Molino scoring - Jackson Gerren 46, Trenton Rivas 46, Trevor Rivas 47, Noah Kenny 53, Kaden Anderson 57, Duane Cramphorn 60.
