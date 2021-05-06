The El Molino High School boy’s golf team is in the midst of an outstanding spring campaign, finishing among the best in the North Bay League in nearly all matches this season.
A case in point came on May 4 on their home course in a match against Healdsburg at the Northwood Golf Club, as the Lions fired an aggregate team score of 225, some 42 strokes better than the Greyhounds. Jackson Gerren led the Lions with a low round of 41.
Just a day earlier, El Molino competed in a six-team NBL tournament, finishing in second place overall with an aggregate score of 267.
Below are the individual and team results for the Lions.
El Molino 225, Healdsburg 267 (May 4, at Northwood GC, par 36)
El Molino individual scoring - Jackson Gerren 41, Trevor Rivas 43, Trenton Rivas 45, Duane Cramphorn 47, Jordan Pennington 50, Ben Atkinson 52.
NBL tournament (May 3 at Fountaingrove Golf Club, par 36)
Team scoring - Cardinal Newman 239, El Molino 267, Healdsburg 305, Piner 327, Rancho Cotate Inc., St Vincent Inc.
El Mo scoring - Jackson Gerren 46, Duane Cramphorn 54, Trevor Rivas 55, Trenton Rivas 55, Jordan Pennington 57, Noah Kenny 60.
