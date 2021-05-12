Analy and El Molino softball teams climbed back into the win column with victories in recent North Bay League action, as the Lions posted a clean sweep over Elsie Allen while the Tigers slipped past Montgomery.
At press time both teams were hovering near the .500 season mark, hoping for a strong finish in their final six games.
Tigers rally past Vikings
Analy was fresh off a sweep at the hands of north bay power Rancho Cotate when it traveled to Montgomery on May 11. The Tigers drew first blood with a two-run uprising in their first at-bat, but the Vikings pushed across four in the bottom of the frame to grab a 4-2 lead.
Freshman pitcher Mary Franceschi (7 IP, 9 hits, 4 ERs, K) would not allow another run the rest of the way, allowing her team to chip away at the deficit. Analy scored a solo run in the third and two more in the fourth for the lead, then added a sixth-inning insurance tally en route to a 6-4 win.
Swinging hot bats for the Tigers were Catlin Caughie (2 for 4, 2B, run), Elena Salgado (2 for 3, 2 runs), Malley Dyck (2 for 4), Analaya O’Campo (1 for 4, 2 runs), Jordyn Schrag (1 for 3, 2 RBIs), Elliot Gorath (1 for 4, 2 RBI) and Kylee Bauman (1 for 4, run).
Analy closed out a two-game set at Rancho Cotate on May 6, looking to avenge a 9-0 loss to the Cougars two days earlier. This one would be hotly contested, as Tigers’ pitcher Olivia Franceschi (6.1 IP, 10 hits, 7 ERs, 5 Ks) took a 3-0 lead into the fifth before Rancho mounted a late rally. The Tigers scored three runs in the seventh inning to put them ahead 6-4, but the Cougars pushed across three in their last at-bat to walk off with a 7-6 win.
Leading Analy hitters included Olivia Franceschi (3 for 3, 2B, 2 runs, RBI), Caughie (2 for 4, 2 runs), Bauman (2 for 4, 2 RBIs), Gorath (1 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Analise Scholten (1 for 2, run).
The Tigers will host Montgomery on Thursday, May 13 in a 4 p.m. start.
Lions pound Lobos
El Molino’s road and home set with winless Elsie Allen was just what the doctor ordered, outscoring the Lobos, 28-1 in two games.
The Lions opened the series on the Lobo’s home field on May 6, pounding out 16 hits in a five-inning, 15-1 romp. Peyton Hamner (5 IP, 1 hit, 0 ERs, 9 Ks) got the win while top hitters were Erica Tourady (4 for 4, 2 runs, RBI), Kendall Gellett (2 for 3, 2B, run), Natallie Ochoa (2 for 3, run, 2 RBIs), Madi Hodgdon (2 for 3, run, 4 RBIs), Hamner (2 for 2, 2 runs, RBI), Savanna Conwell (1 for 1), Taylor Carter (1 for 2, 2 runs), Chloe Delaney (1 for 4, 2 runs, RBI) and Katelynn Tourady (1 for 3, 2 runs, RBI).
The carnage continued in the rematch on May 11, as the Lions tallied five runs in the first inning, six in the third and one in the fourth on their way to a 13-0, five-inning rout.
Hamner (5 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 9 Ks) picked up the win. Collecting hits for El Mo were Katelynn Tourady (2 for 3, 2 2Bs, run, 3 RBIs), Ochoa (2 for 2, run, 3 RBIs), Hodgdon (1 for 2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Gellett (1 for 1, 2 RBIs), Erica Tourady (1 for 3, run), Delaney (1 for 2, 3 runs), Conwell (1 for 1) and Hamner (1 for 1, 3 runs).
The Lions will host Piner on May 13 (4 p.m.).
