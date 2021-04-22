Analy and El Molino softball teams are off to a rough start in the early stages of their respective North Bay League seasons, as the Lions and Tigers remain in pursuit of their first win.
The Tigers (0-2, 3-4) dropped a pair of recent NBL Oak Division skirmishes at Maria Carrillo (18-3) and Windsor (10-9), while the Lions (1-3, 0-2) fell to Ukiah in home and away Redwood Division action (5-4, 10-0).
At press time Analy was preparing to host Windsor in an April 22 rematch, followed by a Tuesday, April 27 visit to Cardinal Newman. The Lions will host Santa Rosa in a league match-up on April 22 and travel to Cloverdale in a non-league outing next Wednesday, April 28. All games start at 4 p.m.
Tigers fall to Pumas, Jaguars
Analy’s April 15 visit to Maria Carrillo slipped away quickly, as the Pumas pushed across seven runs in the first inning and added another 11 runs in the second and third frames to force an early stoppage after five in an 18-3 rout. The Tigers committed seven fielding errors in the game.
Starting pitcher Olivia Franceschi (3 IP, 8 hits, 4 ERs, 5 BBs) took the loss while Kylee Bauman (1 IP, 7 hits, 5 ERs, 1 BB) tossed one inning in relief. Collecting hits for the Tigers were Catlin Caughie (2 for 3), Elliot Gorath (1 for 3, 2B, RBI), Malley Dyck (1 for 3, run) and Franceschi (1 for 2, 3B, 2 RBIs). The
The Tigers were locked in a see-saw battle at Windsor on April 20, erasing a 4-0 deficit with a seven-run uprising in the third inning to surge ahead. The lead would not last, as the Jaguars came back from a 9-4 deficit to score six runs in the final three frames to pull out a 10-9 victory. Analy’s defense did not hold up for the second straight game, committing a costly eight errors.
Freshman Mary Franceschi (7 IP, 7 hits, 4 ERs, 3 Ks) pitched well in defeat, while leading hitters included Caughie (3 for 5, 2 runs), Dyck (3 for 5, 2B, run, 2 RBIs), Madison Pearson (1 for 3, run, RBI), Gorath (1 for 2, 2B, run, RBI), Bauman (1 for 4), Elena Salgado (1 for 2, 2B, run, 2 RBIs) and Olivia Franceschi (1 for 3, 2B, run).
Lions battle Wildcats
El Molino opened a home and road series with Ukiah in Forestville on April 15, spotting the Wildcats a 4-1 lead. Trailing 5-2, the Lions staged a late rally that fell just short as the ‘Cats hung on for a 5-4 win.
El Mo pitcher Katelynn Tourady (8 IP, 9 hits, 3 ERs, 12 Ks) deserved a better fate, while top hitters were Erica Tourady (1 for 4, run), Chloe Delaney (1 for 4), Savanna Conwell (1 for 3, 2B, run, RBI), Maya Segoviano (1 for 3) and Katelynn Tourady (1 for 4, run, 2 RBIs).
Things unraveled in a hurry in the April 20 rematch in Ukiah, as the Wildcats capitalized on seven El Mo errors to score 10 runs in the first three frames en route to a 10-0, five-inning rout.
Starter Peyton Hamner (4 IP, 8 hits, 6 ERs, 3 BBs, 5 Ks) took the loss. Hitting safely for the Lions were Natalie Ochoa (1 for 2) and Delaney (1 for 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.