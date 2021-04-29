Wins have been hard to come by in the early stages of the North Bay League (NBL) baseball season, as Analy and El Molino varsity teams continue a challenging league schedule.
Both teams weathered a winless stretch in recent NBL action, with the Tigers dropping a two-game set to Windsor (6-4, 3-2) and one to Ukiah (7-3), while the Lions fell to Santa Rosa (22-0, 22-1) and St. Vincent (8-4).
At press time Analy (2-6, 0-5) was preparing for a Friday, April 30 trip to Ukiah (7 p.m.) before a Wednesday, May 5 visit to Rancho Cotate (4 p.m.).
The Lions (0-5) will host St. Vincent on April 30 (4 p.m.) and travel to face Healdsburg on May 5 (Recreation Park, 7 p.m.).
Tigers edged by Jags
Analy started a two-game set with Windsor at home on April 21, pushing across four runs in the second inning for a 4-2 lead. The Jags clawed back with a three-run uprising in the fifth highlighted by a two-run homer, to take a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 6-4 victory.
Senior Steele Logsdon (4.1 IP, 9 hits, 3 ERs, 3 BBs, 2 Ks) took the loss for the Tigers while Zane Lester (2.2 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 BBs, 5 Ks) finished up in a solid relief effort. Leading hitters were Logsdon (2 for 3), Devin O’Brien (1 for 3, run, RBI), Logan Larsen (1 for 4, run), Raven Hale (1 for 3, 2B, run, RBI) and Cade Martignoli (RBI).
The Tigers sent pitcher Luke Dillon to the mound two days later in Windsor, and the junior right-hander responded with eight-innings of five-hit ball, yielding no earned runs while fanning six in a superb effort. The game was scoreless until the sixth when both teams plated a pair of runs to send it into extra innings knotted at 2-2. The Jags pulled it out in the ninth, pushing across a solo run to escape with a 3-2 win.
Hitting safely for the Tigers were Hale (2 for 4, run), Sammy Long (1 for 4), Kole Hunter (1 for 3) and Martignoli (1 for 4).
The Analy bats were quiet through the first six innings of an April 28 clash with visiting Ukiah, spotting the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. The Tigers pushed across three runs in their last at-bat to avoid the shutout, but the ‘Cats won, 7-3.
Lions looking for wins
The Lions hit a rough stretch in a two-game series with Santa Rosa last week, with Panthers outscoring them, 44-1.
Santa Rosa pitcher Evan Sacher was nearly unhittable in the opener in Forestville on April 21, firing a complete-game no hit, no run gem en route to a 22-0 rout.
Daniel Martinez (4.1 IP, 11 hits, 6 ERs, 3 BBs, 3 Ks) took the loss for the Lions.
It was more of the same two days later in Santa Rosa, as the Panthers tallied six runs in the second and third innings, tacking on 10 more in the fourth to force an early stoppage in a 22-1, five inning victory.
Sam Ferrera (3.1 IP, 8 hits, 6 ERs, 4 BBs, 2 Ks) took the loss for the Lions. Leading hitters were Jaden Brady (2 for 2, run) and Dylan Dekker (RBI).
The Lions took an early 2-1 lead in an April 28 visit to St. Vincent, but a third-inning grand slam by the Mustangs would derail the visitors en route to an 8-4 loss.
Martinez (5.1 IP, 7 hits, 8 ERs, 2 BBs, 4 Ks) suffered the loss while top hitters included Brady (3 for 4, RBI), Erik Dimond (1 for 2, run), Dekker (1 for 3, run), Martinez (1 for 3) and Weston Lewis (RBI).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.