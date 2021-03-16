Meet held on El Mo’s newly designed 2.75-mile home course
Cross country runners gathered under threatening skies on March 10 in Forestville for the much-anticipated North Bay League Redwood Division opener pitting host El Molino against visiting Analy and Cardinal Newman.
The races, contested on the Lion’s newly-designed 2.75-mile course on the El Mo campus, lived up to advanced billing with fast times across the board.
The Lions edged the Tigers, 33-35 for their first win over Analy in years, while Cardinal Newman finished a distant third with 59 points.
Analy’s Ben Neargarder, in his first season with the team, won the varsity boys race in a fast 16:22. He was followed closely by El Mo’s second and third-place finishers Kazuki Hillberg (16:30) and Soul Berna (17:13). Rounding out the top five placers were Analy’s Aiden Finnegan (17:20) and Jack Cheshier-Fraenkle (17:34).
“Knowing that Analy was missing some of their better returning runners, I thought Cardinal Newman would be the biggest threat, but Analy has a new No. 1 that had only run track before, and their young guys put up a fight,” El Mo coach Mark Fassett said. “Our squad had to run their best, and they did.”
The Analy girls, led by second place overall finisher Carolina Dawson (19:58), swept the varsity girl’s race with a perfect score of 15, thanks in large part to incomplete teams from El Molino and Cardinal Newman. Also turning in outstanding efforts for the Tigers were third and fourth place finishers Rosey Harris (20:02) and Emma McNatt (20:03).
Capturing first place overall in the varsity girl’s race was El Molino’s Jeanne Broome in a fast 19:47. Sienna Fassett finished fifth overall for the Lions in 20:04.
Below are the complete results from the March 10 meet.
Varsity boys – El Molino 33, Analy 35, Cardinal Newman 59 (at El Molino, 2.75-miles)
Individual finishers
1. Ben Neargarder (A) 16:22
2. Kazuki Hillberg (EM) 16:30
3. Soul Berna (EM) 17:13
4. Aiden Finegan (A) 17:20
5. Jack Cheshier-Fraenkle (A) 17:34
6. Mario Prado (CN) 17:42
7. Ted Broome (EM) 17:47
8. Max Gallo (CN) 17:53
9. David Little (A) 17:53
10. Drew Giacomini (EM) 18:06
11. Wyatt Zbinden (EM) 18:46
12. Dylan Pena Perez (EM) 18:46
13. Ricky Waite (CN) 18:47
14. Brett Kellar (EM) 18:47
15. John Prendeville (CN) 19:03
16. Marin Broadbent-Bell (A) 19:06
17. Ethan Stanford (CN) 20:19
18. William Voss (A) 21:09
19. Elijah Chamberlin (A) 21:59
JV boys
1. Brayden Cassady (EM) 20:58
2. Quinn Horak (EM) 21:11
3. Nicholas Zapp (EM) 21:39
Varsity girls – Analy 15, El Molino, Cardinal Newman incomplete
1. Jeanne Broome (EM) 19:47
2. Carolina Dawson (A) 19:58
3. Rosey Harris (A) 20:02
4. Emma McNatt (A) 20:03
5. Sienna Fassett (EM) 20:04
6. Isabela Yob (A) 20:20
7. Julia Schulz (EM) 21:28
8. Isabelle Ghiradelli (A) 22:56
9. Satori McCullough (A) 23:05
10. Lily Erwin (CN) 23:13
11. Jasmin Baptista (A) 24:26
12. Juliette Weiss (CN) 27:30
11. Sophia Aceves (CN) 27:50
JV girls
1. Bailey Courts (A) 25:52
2. Callie Courts (A) 24:35
