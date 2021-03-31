El Mo to host Analy this Friday in 56th Golden Apple Bowl
It was a mixed bag for west county high school football teams on Friday, as the Analy Tigers emerged victorious in their spring debut in a 25-20 win over St. Vincent while the El Molino Lions were on the short end of a 32-12 score against Ukiah.
Both teams will be back on the field this Friday, April 2 when the Lions host the Tigers in the 56th Golden Apple Bowl. Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Tigers hold off Mustangs
It was a tale of two distinctly different halves when the Tigers played host to the St. Vincent Mustangs on Friday. With the Analy defense putting the clamps on Mustang running back Kai Hall, Tiger’s quarterback Jake Acosta directed a pair of scoring drives in the first half. The first resulted in a 15-yard touchdown strike to Armand Moreno moments into the opening period, ending the half with a 44-yard lightening bolt to Nick Kraemer for a 13-0 lead at the break.
The Tigers padded the cushion in the third quarter with another touchdown, but missed on their second straight point after kick to make it a 19-0 ballgame after three.
St. Vincent quarterback Colby Furia would not go quietly, leading a furious fourth-quarter comeback that began with a 53-yard scoring pass to Dante Antonini. The Mustangs intercepted Acosta on the ensuing Analy possession, a drive that produced a 31-yard touchdown strike to Antonini on a miracle fourth down conversion.
Trailing 19-14, the Mustangs forced an Analy fumble on the next series, returning it to the Tiger’s seven yard line. The play resulted in the third scoring pass from Furia to Antonini, giving St. Vincent an unlikely 20-19 lead.
But the Tigers refused to fold, as Acosta led his team on a clutch, 69-yard march culminating in a one-yard scoring plunge by running back Trent Vogel with 38 seconds remaining. The Tiger’s defensive unit withstood a final Mustang drive that would end at the Analy five yard line, as the Tigers hung on for a 25-20 win.
The game marked a triumphant return for Analy coach Dan Bourdon, giving him his first victory after a four-year hiatus.
“I’m really proud of the ways our guys responded after St. Vincent took the lead late in the game,” he said. “Our defense did a great job, especially against the run.”
Lions clawed by Wildcats
El Mo’s home opener against Ukiah on Friday was a reversal of the Lions’ 43-2 win over Healdsburg six days earlier, with very little going right in this one.
El Molino spotted the Wildcats a 6-0 lead after one, but the roof caved in with a disastrous second quarter.
“I thought we had an opportunity to hang with them and was happy with how our offense looked to start the game,” El Mo head coach Jerod Brown said. “Unfortunately, we had multiple turnovers in the first half that gave them short field position and they capitalized on every opportunity.
The Wildcats tallied 19 straight points in the fateful second quarter, taking an insurmountable, 25-0 halftime lead.
Trailing 32-0, the Lions avoided the shutout with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, one on a 32-yard burst by running back Ian Hocheder and the other on a long scoring pass from backup quarterback Tyler Sword to receiver Jackson Dunkle, for a final score of 32-12.
“On the bright side, our backup QB played the entire second half and I was proud of his effort, as well as how the team rallied around him,” Brown noted. “I think it affirmed that, when we’re all locked in, we can do well. I’m excited that there are a couple more games to continue improving.”
Offensive leaders for the Lions were quarterbacks We Lewis (2-8 yards passing, 31 yards, 11-44 yards rushing), Sword (11-18, 186 yards passing, TD, 27 yards rushing), Dunkle (1-24 yards rushing, 3-105 yards receiving, TD), Hocheder (1-32 yards rushing, TD, 6-71 yards receiving) and Erik Dimond (3-43 yards receiving).
Leading defenders included Dylan Dekker (18 tackles), Soul Berna (12 tackles), Dimond (8 tackles), DJ Ramalia (6 tackles), Trevor Rivas (6 tackles), Dunkle (6 tackles), Lewis (5 tackles), Hocheder (INT) and LJ Gambol (fumble recovery).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.