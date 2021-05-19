High school baseball
The Tigers will hold final baseball bragging rights between west county high school rivals Analy and El Molino, recording a clean sweep over the Lions, 16-0 and 5-2.
The wins pushed the Tiger’s season record to 5-8 and 1-7 in league, while the Lions remained winless at 0-10, 0-8. With school consolidation looming this fall, it was likely the last time they will meet on a high school diamond.
Tigers sweep
The teams opened the two-game set in Forestville on May 12, with the Tigers staking senior pitcher Austin Welsh to a 2-0 lead through the first three innings. The floodgates opened in the fourth, with Analy exploding for six runs to bust it wide open. It was all Welsh (7 IP, 4 hits, 0 runs, 8 Ks) needed en route to an eventual, 16-0 Tiger’s rout.
The Analy attack was led by home runs hitters Kole Hunter (2 for 5, HR, 3B, 3 RBIs) and Miles Snodgrass (1 for 5, run, grand slam, 5 RBIs). Other leading hitters were Raven Hale (2 for 5, 2 runs), Luke Dillon (2 for 3, 2B, 2 runs, RBI), Steele Logsdon (2 for 5, 3 runs, RBI), Cade Martignoli (2 for 3, run), Sammy Long (1 for 3) and Sebastian Meechan (1 for 5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs).
El Mo starter Daniel Martinez (5.2 IP, 12 hits, 7 ERs, 5 Ks) took the loss while other pitchers included Sam Ferrera (1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs) and Dylan Dekker (.1 IP, 3 hits, 3 ERs). Collecting hits for the Lions were Erik Dimond (2 for 3), Ferrera (1 for 2) and Jackson Dunkle (1 for 2).
It was a different story when the teams met in Sebastopol two days later, this one shaping up as a well-played pitcher’s duel pitting El Mo senior Dimond (5.2 IP, 3 hits, 2 ERs, 6 Ks) opposite Analy junior Dillon (7 IP, 5 hits, ER, 11 Ks).
The Tigers drew first blood with a pair of third inning runs, but the Lions clawed back with a solo tally in the fourth to cut the lead in half. The Lions knotted pushed across the tying run in the sixth, but Analy would put it away with a three-spot in the bottom of the frame to escape with a 5-2 victory.
Pacing the Lions’ offense were Dekker (2 for 4), Alonso Vera (1 for 3, RBI), Martinez (1 for 3) and freshman Wade Lewis (1 for 4). Top Analy hitters were Hale (2 for 3, run, 2 RBIs), Logsdon (1 for 3, RBI), Dillon (1 for 3, run, RBI) and Long (1 for 3, run, RBI).
Scheduling notes
The Lions will start a two-game home-stand on May 19 (after press time) against Piner and host Santa Rosa this Friday, May 21. The Tigers will start a two-game set with Montgomery on May 19 in Sebastopol and visit the Vikings on May 21. All games start at 4 p.m.
