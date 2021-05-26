Local teams looking to finish spring campaign on strong note
The North Bay League softball season is winding down this week, as local high school teams look to finish up a successful spring campaign.
At press time the Tigers (7-10, 5-9) were getting ready for the final two games, beginning with a May 26 home clash with Rancho Cotate and concluding in a May 28 visit to Montgomery. Both games start at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile the Lions (3-7, 2-7) had remaining home games with Healdsburg (May 27, 4 p.m.) and St. Vincent (May 28, 4 p.m.) before finishing up with a June 1 visit to Healdsburg (6 p.m.).
Tigers fall to Jags, Cards
Analy logged a pair of road games in recent North Bay League action, starting with a May 20 trip to Windsor.
The Tigers locked horns with the Jaguars in a see-saw battle, spotting Windsor a 3-0 lead in the first inning, before putting a four-spot on the board in the third. With Analy starter Olivia Franceschi (8 IP, 9 hits, 5 ERs, 8 Ks) refusing to give in, the game moved to extra innings knotted at 5-5. Windsor would push across a solo run in the bottom of the ninth to pull out a 6-5 win.
Collecting hits for the Tigers were Kylee Bauman (2 for 4, run), Analaya O’Campo (2 for 5, run), Elena Salgado (1 for 4), Malley Dyck (1 for 3, run, 2 RBIs), Cheyenne Reaney (1 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Catlin Caughie (1 for 4, run).
The Tigers’ bats were relatively quiet on their May 25 visit to Cardinal Newman, collecting just two hits and no runs off of Cardinal’s pitcher Analise Talifili in a 4-0 Newman win.
