Analy finishes up strong campaign with 3-1 record
The Analy Tigers made the most of a short spring football campaign on Friday, finishing the four-game season with a 40-32 barnburner over visiting Ukiah.
The win gave Analy a final overall record of 3-1.
“We played our best football of the season against Ukiah,” Tiger’s veteran head coach Dan Bourdon reflected. “Our guys were focused and executed well.”
With the reality of school consolidation looming this fall, the game signaled the end of an era and the last for the Tigers after more than a century played under the Analy name.
“It was an honor to work with such a great group of players and coaches this year.”
High octane offense
Both teams came out slugging on Friday, but the combination of Analy quarterback Jake Acosta, running back Trent Vogel and receivers Joshua Kidd, Armand Moreno and Will Koenig proved too much for the Wildcats.
Both teams moved the ball at will but it was the Tigers that were still standing with a 40-32 victory as the clock ran out on the 2021 season.
Acosta finished up a great senior season with 24 completions on 37 pass attempts for 314 yards and four touchdowns, while adding one score on the ground.
Vogel led the ground game with 30 rushes for 180 yards and one score. Leading the receiving corps were Kidd (8-158 yards, 2 TDs), Moreno (9-50 yards, TD), Koenig (6-50 yards) and Dylan Pederson (1-9 yards, TD).
(0) comments
