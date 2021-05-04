High school softball
Analy and El Molino varsity softball teams have completed a third of their respective North Bay League schedules, as both teams look to heat up with the warm weather this week.
Tigers gain split
The Tigers (5-5, 2-4) have played well in spurts this year, but have lacked the consistency needed to produce a protracted winning streak. Analy is coming off a decent stretch that featured a split with NBL foe Cardinal Newman, bouncing back from a 7-2 road loss with a 3-0 shutout victory.
The Tigers will begin a two-game series with Rancho Cotate, beginning with a May 4 home clash with the Cougars, followed by a Thursday, May 6 visit to Rohnert Park. Game time is 4 p.m.
Analy’s April 27 visit to Newman got away early, with the Cardinals pushing across four runs in the first inning to grab a lead they would not relinquish. The Tigers trailed 7-0 until the seventh, rallying for a pair of runs en route to a 7-2 Cardinal’s win.
Freshman Mary Franceschi (6 IP, 7 hits, 5 ERs, 3 BBs, K) pitched well in defeat, while top hitters included Catlin Caughie (2 for 4), Analaya O’Campo (2 for 3), Malley Dyck (1 for 4, RBI) and Jordyn Schrag (1 for 3).
Analy rode the hot hand of starting pitcher Olivia Franceschi in Thursday’s rematch, as the senior ace fired a complete-game, one-hit, six-strikeout gem to key a 3-0 victory. The win extended Franceschi’s season record to 5-3.
Collecting timely hits for the Tigers were Dyck (1 for 2, RBI), Elena Salgado (1 for 3, 2B), Elliot Gorath (1 for 2, 2B, run), Olivia Franceschi (1 for 2, RBI), Caughie (1 for 4) and O’Campo (1 for 3).
Lions clawed by Panthers
El Molino is in hot pursuit of wins on the NBL Redwood Division circuit, following a pair of losses to Santa Rosa, 16-0 and 13-9.
The Lions (1-5, 0-4) will try to turn it around when they visit winless Elsie Allen on May 6 (4 p.m.), returning home to host the Lobos on Tuesday, May 11 (4 p.m.).
Things did not go as planned in the April 22 trip to Santa Rosa, with the Panthers erupting for a combined 16 runs in the first four frames en route to a 16-0 rout.
Peyton Hamner (4 IP, 11 hits, 8 ERs, 5 BBs, 7 Ks) took the mound loss while Chloe Delaney (1 for 2) collected the lone hit for El Molino.
The Lions regained their form in the April 27 rematch with visiting Santa Rosa, battling the Panthers tooth and nail before eventually falling, 13-9.
Hamner (4 IP, 9 hits, 3 ERs, 6 Ks) took a tough loss, while Katelynn Tourady (3 IP, 5 hits, 4 ERs, 5 Ks) finished up. Swinging hot bats for the Lions were Erica Tourady (3 for 4, 2 runs), Delaney (2 for 4), Katelynn Tourady (2 for 3, 2B), Hamner (1 for 3, 2B, 2 runs), Madi Hodgdon (1 for 5, 2B, run), Alondra Robledo (1 for 2) and Savanna Conwell (1 for 3, run).
