Ann Pool MacNab, co-founder of the Lamplighters Music Theater company, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2021 at the age of 91. Born in San Francisco, MacNab co-founded the beloved Lamplighters theater company in 1952 with fellow Savoyard Orva Hoskinson. Their aim was to bring Gilbert and Sullivan’s 19th century operettas to San Francisco audiences. Since its founding, the company has distinguished itself as one of the best Gilbert and Sullivan troupes in the world.
It was through The Lamplighters that Ann found the love of her life. In 1964, MacNab was leading the auditions for the chorus in an up-coming show when she met and fell in love with one of those choir members, Adrian John MacNab. With marriage, Ann left her day-to-day role with The Lamplighters, continuing on as a trustee. Ann and Adrian moved to the East Bay community of Kensington and began their family, son Kenneth was followed by David and Robert. Adrian’s work led the family to relocate to New York and ultimately to La Cañada-Flintridge in Southern California, where Ann flourished raising her three boys. She continued to pursue her passion for music and stage performance, serving as a church choir director, assisting with local school productions, and establishing a small Gilbert and Sullivan troupe (Cañada Savoyards). Even in her work as a volunteer docent at the Los Angeles Zoo, Ann was able to share her musical talents. She formed a musical group among zoo staff known as the “Zoopremes” which sang MacNab written parodies of popular songs for zoo visitors.
Ann and Adrian retired to Sebastopol in 1999 to be near their sons. Ann became active in the Sebastopol New Comers Club, and the Sebastopol Center of the Arts. Ann’s love of Gilbert and Sullivan never waned and she was able to stage and direct a full production “Pirates of Penzance” with the Santa Rosa Players, the county's oldest community theater group in 2003. This Sonoma County directorial debut was followed by years of Gilbert and Sullivan sing-alongs sponsored by the Sebastopol Center for the Arts.
Francis Annabel Pool, was born on August 28, 1929 in San Francisco, California to John T. and Francis Pool. Known to all as Ann, she was raised in the Polk Gulch neighborhood and attended George Washington High School. After high school, Ann sang in the choir at Calvary Presbyterian Church and took dance and drama lessons at Western Women’s Club, before staring in her first Gilbert and Sullivan stage production of “H.M.S. Pinafore” in 1948. Ann will be remembered for the joy she brought to many audiences through her performances and for keeping the works of Gilbert and Sullivan alive for generations to enjoy.
Ann is preceded in death by her brother John and son Robert. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Adrian; sons Ken (Lori) and Dave (Bronwen); and grandchildren Garyth, Gabriel, Carter, Isabella and Avery Jane.
No services are planned at this time.
The Lamplighters Music Theater is still bringing the love of Gilbert and Sullivan to the Bay Area, though virtually during these pandemic times. Please make a donation in the name of Ann Pool MacNab: www.lamplighters.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.