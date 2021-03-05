Gerald (Jerry) Walker passed away peacefully at his home on February 3, 2021.
Jerry’s early life was spent in San Francisco and Marin County with seasonal stints in Yosemite. Jerry served in the Korean War, was an Arthur Murray ballroom dance instructor and a private pilot. Jerry worked for United Airlines as an aviation mechanic for over 20 years.
He raised his family in Redwood City and retired to Sebastopol. He enjoyed woodworking, crafting many things including cradles for his grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors spending time watching and photographing the local wildlife as well as camping and kayaking. He was a music lover and frequented local concerts, county fairs and enjoyed the many lectures Sebastopol had to offer.
He was an advocate of green living and prided himself on living off grid. He favored Buddhist philosophy and was a lifelong learner. What mattered most to him was being healthy, self sustainable and able to keep on working. A good day for him was simply to enjoy life.
He is survived by his previous spouse, son and daughter-in-law, daughter and son-in-law and six grandchildren. Jerry requested no services be held but rather that family and friends reminisce and CELEBRATE a life well lived.
Jerry’s ashes are to be planted with a tree “To give back to Earth what Earth gave to me.”
The family requests, should you be moved to, to please make a donation in Jerry’s name to Sebastopol Area Senior center (https://www.sebastopolseniorcenter.org/) or Yosemite Conservancy (https://yosemite.org/)..
