Virginia Prebilich Good died after a brief illness on March 25th 2021 in Santa Rosa, CA.
Virginia was born in Sebastopol California on October 8th, 1926. The youngest of 7 children to John and Katarina Prebilich. Virginia was preceded in death by her siblings, John Prebilich, Joseph Prebilich, Paul Prebilich, Rudolph Prebilich, Albert Prebilich and Mary Moore. Virginia was also predeceased by her nephews Paul Prebilich, Roger Moore and Anthony Prebilich. Virginia is survived by her nieces, Elaine Worthington, Rosanna Colletta, Loraine Patterson, Karin Lee, and Kathy Moore, as well as numerous grand nieces and nephews.
Virginia was raised in the rural area south of Sebastopol. She graduated from Analy High School around 1944. Soon after she attended and graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College., then moved to San Francisco for work. In her mid 20’s, Virginia, as a single woman, traveled to Germany as a civilian secretary for the US Army. Her “off time” was spent traveling Europe, taking pictures, and enjoying new friendships. She returned to San Francisco after her stint with the US Army where she ultimately joined a “down town” law firm.
While living in San Francisco Virginia met Gordon Hamilton Good and they married in April of 1962. Family and friends enjoyed visiting the couple at their Russian River retreat, “The Cabin above Guerneville.” Soon after retiring, Virginia and Gordon moved first to Sebastopol, and then to the community of Oakmont.
While in Oakmont, the couple immersed themselves in the community’s social activities. Swimming, singing, painting, walking, and travel were only a few of Virginia’s pursuits. Day trips with the Oakmont Walkers and playing Bridge and Canasta were but a few of the groups that Virginia joined. She also performed her civic duty by being active in and heading up her local HOA.
Virginia spent the last years traveling with her best friend and companion Larry Waring on various cruises and trips, as well as dinners and plays with their Oakmont friends. Virginia became very close friends with Larry’s daughter Karen Patterson.
Virginia was well known for her independence, self-assuredness and tenacity. And yes, she was also stubborn. She loved to talk about movies and books as well as politics. In her later years, she enjoyed day trips to the Sonoma Coast, enjoying the scenery, and a cup of clam chowder with tasty crab sandwich. Virginia was an independent and progressive woman, and was an example for women of all generations.
