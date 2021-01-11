The final installment in the series of public art installations from Jessica Martin and other local artists is now up and includes a group of light-inspired sculptures and art, an exhibit that’s aptly named “Illuminations.”
The first art installation in the series involved several 20-foot murals painted by local artists. The project was funded by a series of grants from Creative Sonoma and the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise.
The exhibit will be up through the end of this month. Those who want to view the outdoor art can find each piece around town with the help of an interactive map and an audio tour.
To learn more about the exhibit visit https://www.artinhealdsburg.com/illuminations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.