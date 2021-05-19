The Healdsburg Museum, the Healdsburg Kiwanis Club and the Healdsburg Key Club joined forces to organize several volunteer cleanup initiatives this week at Oakmound Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.
On May 18 and 19 starting at 8:30 a.m., volunteers from Jackson Family Wines worked to clear weeds and overgrown brush in the lower, flat area of the cemetery.
According to Susan Sheehy, who’s on the board of the Healdsburg Museum, sometimes Jackson Winery offers their employees a paid day to volunteer in the community.
This Saturday, May 22, the cleanup effort will continue with a larger group of volunteers from the museum and the Kiwanis and key clubs. The group will adhere to proper COVID-19 health protocols and will bring rakes, brooms and leaf blowers to clean up the older part of the cemetery.
