The Healdsburg Senior Center teamed up with the Friends of the Healdsburg Senior Center and the Healdsburg Kiwanis Club to host a drive thru April Fools Corn Dog Party for seniors on April 1.
The three organizations joined forces to cook up corn dogs for seniors and hand them out at the community center parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on April Fools’ Day. Two volunteers even dressed up as a tube of ketchup and a corndog to greet seniors as they drove up to get their corn dog and condiments.
“These two clubs have joined forces to keep our seniors engaged and fight isolation as the senior center remains closed and many seniors are looking for opportunities to safely engage in community activities,” Healdsburg Active Adult and Senior Services Supervisor Anna Grant said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.