MONDAY, APRIL 12
2:01 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
6:23 p.m. Disturbance at East Street and Matheson Street.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
11:25 a.m. Accident with property damage only at Piper Street and Fitch Street.
1:53 p.m. Sexual assault on Hummingbird Court. Victim’s partner raped her about 12 times in front of her children over the past three months.
6:38 p.m. Petty theft on Center Street. Stolen bike, potentially taken by juveniles.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
2:32 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrests made of two subjects, cited and released.
4:15 p.m. Grand theft on First Street. Vehicle parked at school to watch a game, had two chainsaws, leaf blower and weed eater taken.
7:41 p.m. Domestic incident with physical altercation on Grove Street. Arrest made.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
10:03 a.m. Reckless driver at Redwood Highway and Central Offramp. Transfer from CHP, vehicle seen passing people, cutting people off, driver was seen waving his hands. Driver was admonished and cited issued.
10:28 a.m. Burglary on Mill Street. Occurred at 4 a.m., forced entry, cameras turned off, cash from safe taken.
6:29 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Person sleeping there the last three nights, has been asked to leave multiple times, officers responded subject agreed to leave.
7:33 p.m. Drunk driver at Poppy Hill Drive and Sunnyvale Drive. Arrest Made.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
9:23 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Subjects taking mats from front step and sleeping in trees on property.
1:17 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Fitch Street. Catalytic converter taken at some point over night.
9:31 p.m. Disturbance on Piper Street.
10:51 p.m. Hit and run accident on Grove Street.
11:54 p.m. Drunk driver at Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
5:00 p.m. Reckless driver on Healdsburg Avenue and Front Street.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
1:29 p.m. Health code violation on Center Street. Restaurant overfull, with 70-80% occupancy. Officer responded and customers waiting in line only.
3:35 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A couple is taking the cardboard outside near the garbage on the west side. The couple were given permission by a previous store manager to take cardboard. Cardboard was returned and the couple will contact the store manager at a later time.
3:55 p.m. Accident with no details on Rosewood Drive. Vehicle versus fire hydrant. The driver is in embankment and seems okay. Hydrant is on and water everywhere. Patient transported to Memorial.
4:29 p.m. Hit and run accident on Ward Street.
7:15 p.m. Disturbance at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue.
7:18 p.m. Drunk driver at Redwood Highway and Arata Lane. On Highway 101 southbound, all over the roadway. Transferred to other agency.
7:20 p.m. Annoying/harassing phone calls on Center St.
7:30 p.m. Annoying/harassing phone calls on Center St.
11:50 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
