MONDAY, APRIL 19
3:46 a.m. Driving on a suspended license at Redwood Highway and Old Redwood Highway. Arrest made.
10:46 a.m. Vandalism on Tucker Street. Rock thrown through front window. Caller takes care of the old convent building and discovered on Saturday.
12:05 p.m. Fraud on Lorraine Court.
1:51 p.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller states a homeless male yelled at an employee for not having plastic bags. Caller requesting the subject to be trespassed. Warned and advised.
3:19 p.m. Vandalism on Powell Avenue.
6:47 p.m. Disturbance on Canyon Run. Caller’s sister is yelling at the top of her lungs. Nothing physical she's just yelling. Parties separated.
6:58 p.m. Health code violation on Center Street. Employee has been in close contact with a COVID positive subject. She is refusing to quarantine and/or get tested. Claims is fully vaccinated.
8:22 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle at Appaloosa Trail and Parkland Farms. Passenger side mirror was broken off his vehicle. Several other vehicles in the area have the same damage. All the mirrors were picked up and placed on top of the vehicles.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
8:02 a.m. Vehicle fire on Front Street. Transferred to other agency.
9:56 a.m. Sexual assault on Carmack Road. Caller is a mandated reporter. Caller was informed on the April 14 and did attempt to report information to CPS unsuccessfully. Victim is 23 year old client of the caller but was 13 when she was sexually assaulted while unconscious. Sexual assault was video tapped and included a knife. Rape occurred at an unknown address but allegedly in Healdsburg at room and home.
11:01 a.m. Vandalism on White Gates Avenue. Neighbor saw seven boys 9-13 years old hopping onto roof of the home. Threw ceramic vases into the pool and poured Ajax on the pools steps and cement floor by the pool.
7:15 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Center Street.
9:21 p.m. Accident with no details at Redwood Highway and Dry Creek Road. Referred to other agency.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
9:25 a.m. Disturbance on Spur Ridge Court. Male screaming the "f-word, a--holes and whores.” Started 10 minutes ago and is continuing. Officer responded and heard yelling coming from a camp to the west of the tracks. Contact made with subject who is upset his camp is not clean.
1:34 p.m. Unlicensed driver at Healdsburg Avenue and Exchange Avenue. Citation issued.
5:04 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller lost purse yesterday and today recovered in the garbage. Yesterday the purse was originally left it at the bus stop and returned soon after with the bus driver to attempt locate. Bus driver suspects it was a transient individual who stood nearby. There was $60 stolen from the purse.
6:08 p.m. Reckless driver on Redwood Highway and Arata Lane. Referred to other agency.
8:54 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Subjects sleeping bundled in blankets or clothes. Subject refused to leave and trespass letter is required for further action.
9:13 p.m. Vandalism on Ward Street.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
1:36 a.m. Drunk driver at Healdsburg Avenue and Marigold Drive. Arrest made.
11:19 a.m. Warrant Service on Vine Street. Citation issued.
3:17 p.m. Hit and run accident on Foss Creek Circle.
8:04 p.m. Trespassing on North Street. Posting "No trespass" signs.
8:11 p.m. Trespassing on Foss Street. Posting "No Trespass" signs.
8:17 p.m. Trespassing at Healdsburg City Hall on Grove Street. Posting "No trespass" signs across from city hall. Subject attached was advised he has 72 hours to remove his belongings from the area.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
2:50 p.m. Driving on a suspended license on Vine Street. Citation issued.
7:59 p.m. Unlicensed driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Warning issued.
8:38 p.m. Drunk driver on Matheson Street. Caller advising hotel guests were throwing items from their balcony. Male subject left in truck with camper shell with people "hanging out of it.” Caller advising person fell or was thrown from vehicle, declining medical. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
10:26 a.m. Unwanted subject on Matheson Street. Transient setting up camp on the doorstep. Warned and advised, subject complied and moved along.
5:12 p.m. Burglary to vehicle on Grove Street.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
12:11 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Fitch Street. Caller claims the window was broken out of a truck he rented. He went to return the truck and they're asking him for a police report number. Caller thinks it happened sometime last night. Caller was provided with the incident number.
3:56 p.m. Trespassing on Norton Road. Female subject on caller’s property and refusing to leave. Caller has no idea who she is. Referred to other agency.
