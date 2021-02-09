MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1
12:46 a.m. Resisting arrest at Matheson Street and Center Street. Subject was seen on video blocking the front entrance of the police department with caution tape. It was later discovered that the code enforcement truck had been tampered with by securing the door with the same caution tape. He also blocked the driveway exit from the police department onto Center Street. Officers made contact with subject at Matheson Street and Center Street. Subject was arrested and transported to county jail. Arrest made.
7:56 a.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller states he has posted no trespass sign on both entrance. Knocked on door today and no answer, believes it is occupied since the windows are fogged up and is going to have the vehicle towed but still wants person to be trespassed from the property. Officers responded and spoke to the occupant who was informed of being trespassed and would be moving the RV in 15 minutes.
8:36 a.m. Threats on Center Street.
10:04 a.m. Petty theft on West Grant Street. Cruiser bike was stolen from patio, valued at $300.
2:49 p.m. Fraud on Healdsburg Avenue.
3:13 p.m. Brandishing a weapon on Vine Street. Subject is driving crazy and acting violent towards his coworker and brandished a knife on him.
8:17 p.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller says he's being harassed by security, but claims to have permission to be there, but can't provide the name of who gave him permission. He was advised to leave if he's being asked to leave. Subjects gathered their belongings and moved along.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2
8:49 a.m. Fraud on Pine Circle.
1:20 p.m. Accident with property damage only on University Street.
2:10 p.m. Fraud on Piper Street.
4:27 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Two homeless people in verbal argument.
5:03 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
9:36 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovery. Trailer stolen from Healdsburg located in Antioch, California.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3
5:41 a.m. Trespassing on Powell Avenue. Male subject inside the laundromat laying down. Owner tried to get his attention over the loudspeaker, but the subject didn't budge.
9:02 a.m. Domestic with physical on Vine Street. Caller states there are two transients fighting with one another. Medical was staged, one subject transported for evaluation.
10:02 a.m. Fraud on Heron Drive.
11:48 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Complaint about transients not moving.
1:49 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Bianca Lane. Catalytic converter taken over night, requesting a log entry for insurance purposes only.
3:54 p.m. Harassment on March Avenue. Since Monday, caller has been receiving texts/pictures of a dead body stating she would end up the same way and that they were going to take away her son if that's the last thing they do, from WhatsApp number.
8:51 p.m. Health code violation (mask) on Vine Street. Caller approached an unmasked female and a verbal altercation ensued. The unmasked subject followed the caller and then the caller started following the unmasked subject.
9:17 p.m. Burglary to vehicle on Front Street. Passenger window broken and tools are taken.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4
9:16 a.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue. Vehicle hit their building and caused significant damage. Caller states the two subjects are upstairs at an appointment, the vehicle is still in the parking lot. Would like a report for insurance purposes.
9:26 a.m. Arson on Prince Avenue. Caller states that someone was lighting fires around the school last night. There is a video of the individual. Suspect then arrested.
12:59 p.m. Unwanted subject on West Grant Street. Caller states that there is male kicking their bushes and yelling.
4:31 p.m. Petty theft on North Street. Theft occurred at business in the tented area, someone took a heater and some light bulbs. Items valued around $500. Additional call at 5:40 p.m. the general manager called back to state that the subject is in the Plaza under the gazebo wearing a Nike backpack and gray sweatshirt. Caller does have video of the individual and is willing to press charges. However, officers did not have sufficient evidence, but subject advised to not return to the property.
6:01 p.m. Health code violation (mask) on Heron Drive. Caller states there is a family at the park not wearing masks.
6:40 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Haydon Street. Caller's catalytic converter was taken, requesting an incident number for insurance purposes.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5
7:39 a.m. Burglary on Vine Street. Citation issued.
12:35 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue. Vehicle was stolen on Wednesday night, caller states that someone from One Stop Auto Registration called to inform the dealership that someone was trying to register the vehicle.
3:19 p.m. Hit and run accident West Grant Street.
3:54 p.m. Accident with injury at Healdsburg Avenue and Piper Street. Caller states they hit a bicyclist (vehicle vs. bicyclist). Dispatch confirmed location and transferred to REDCOM. Victim transferred to Memorial for a head injury.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6
2:07 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject was arrested on a felony warrant out of Shasta County and transported directly to county jail. Arrest made.
9:37 p.m. Hit and run accident at North Street and Center Street.
11:11 p.m. Unlicensed driver at Healdsburg Avenue and Passalacqua Road. Vehicle towed and citation issued.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7
8:40 a.m. Fraud on Grove Street.
12:55 p.m. Health code violation (mask) at Healdsburg Community Center on Healdsburg Avenue. Large gathering of about 20 people without masks. Officers responded and advised the group of the complaint. The individuals are spread out.
