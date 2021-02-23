MONDAY, FEB. 15
2:59 a.m. Unlicensed driver on Grove Street. Citation issued.
10:13 a.m. Domestic disturbance reported to police department. Reporting party came to the front door wanting to speak to an officer regarding a domestic situation. No further information provided to dispatch.
1:12 p.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street. Reporting party states there is a homeless man camping behind business. Security asked the subject to leave since no camping is allowed on the lot, and the subject still has not left. Officer responded, subject agreed to move to a different location.
4:31 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject cited on warrant.
10:03 p.m. Verbal or physical disturbance on Fitch Mountain Road. Reporting party was talking to his girlfriend about six or seven minutes ago, claims she was attacked by her sister. Officers responded, issue resolved for now.
11:18 p.m. Verbal or physical disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party’s brother in law is very intoxicated and is causing a disturbance at the home. Alcohol only. Reporting party is asking for HPD’s assistance in getting him to calm down.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
1:24 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party believes occupants in the vehicle are on heroin. Subject in vehicle is slumped over and reporting party believes she may need medical aid. One was cited for two misdemeanor Sonoma County warrants.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
1:39 p.m. Accident on Center Street. Vehicle was hit while reporting party was inside the store, witness described the suspect vehicle to be a blue car. Officers arrived on scene, both parties were on scene and agreed to exchange information.
6:26 p.m. Unlicensed driver on Grove Street. Citation issued.
9:14 p.m. Drunk driver on Chiquita Road and Grove Street. Reporting party advising of possible drunk driver in an older model red sedan. States vehicle was parked blocking a vineyard entrance and when reporting party did a U-turn the driver of the sedan pulled forward and got out of the vehicle and was stumbling. Vehicle gone on arrival/unable to locate.
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
11:51 a.m. Vehicle tampering on Prune Tree Drive. Catalytic converter was taken from vehicle at some point over night.
4:31 p.m. Burglary to vehicle on Badger Street. At some point in November reporting party states he left his vehicle unlocked and noticed his wallet that had his social security card, credit cards, ID and phone was missing. Reporting party requesting an incident log for his bank.
4:56 p.m. Petty theft on Adeline Way and Railroad Avenue. Female took two-foot pry bar/ax. Two males were seen with her in the vehicle. Reporting party wants to press charges. Subject cited and released at the scene.
10:20 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Dry Creek Road. Front desk advising male asking them to call police as his vehicle was just stolen and he has no phone. Officers responded, report unfounded at this time. Appears subject wanted to access lobby and when told they were not allowed, requested police department be called.
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
7:45 p.m. Battery on Prince Avenue. Reporting party advising his neighbor is at his residence advising she was assaulted by her brother. States subject has two knives and possibly a pistol. Person states suspect came to her house to kill her husband. Officers responded.
9:25 p.m. Petty theft on Grove Street. Reporting party wanting to report that she was let back into her residence today but wants to report her headphones were stolen. Reporting party seems to be under the influence and slurring words, headphones reported to be worth $10. Reporting party given advice.
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
10:31 a.m. Vehicle tampering on Badger Street. Catalytic converter taken over night Wednesday or Thursday.
11:46 a.m. Violation of court order on West Grant Street.
1:01 p.m. Trespassing on East Street. Reporting party saw on camera a female picking oranges from a tree, was asked to leave via microphone/speaker and did so. Reporting party would like to press charges against individual.
2:45 p.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street by the entrance of a business panhandling, store employee would like them to be asked to leave. Gone on arrival.
2:46 p.m. Petty theft at business on Vine Street. A male took a tart of groceries, left south on Vine Street.
3:34 p.m. Domestic disturbance on Grove Street.
5:46 p.m. Unwanted subject at business on Healdsburg Avenue. Male wrapped in blanket is asking to use the phone, no mask. Subject left upon arrival of HPD.
6:29 p.m. Unwanted subject on East Street. Reporting party states female is refusing to leave his home. Female was off property upon arrival.
7:40 p.m. Cyber/computer crime on Presidential Circle.
SUNDAY, FEB. 21
12:23 a.m. Domestic disturbance on Dry Creek Road. Subject prebooked at HPD and transported to county jail.
10:46 a.m. Trespassing on Piper Street and Healdsburg Avenue.
