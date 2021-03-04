MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22
8:18 a.m. Unwanted subject on Center Street. Caller states subject in the alley directly behind their business in the patio. Does not want him trespassed but he is on their property and wants him moved. He has a bike and is in a sleeping bag. Caller does not want to wake him up in case he gets mad. Officer responded and the subject is moving along.
10:47 a.m. Petty theft on Montage Way.
11:23 a.m. Fraud on Vine Street.
11:55 a.m. Grand Theft on Grove Street. An employee was terminated and stole their work equipment (Apple laptop). Notified by Apple since the former employee sold it to someone on FB Marketplace.
2:20 p.m. Grand theft on Adeline Way. Items picked up for a move in January and never delivered. Roughly $20k worth of items stolen and caller has everything listed.
6:27 p.m. Fraud on Dry Creek Road. Caller says someone called one of his employees posing as part of parent company. Directed them to go to business and do a money gram. An unknown suspect called the gas station and told the employee they need to conduct an inspection of the gas pumps and they needed to be paid in advance for the inspection. The suspect wanted the employee to wire money. When the suspect was told they could not wire the money he told them to buy gift cards. The employee realized the call was fraudulent. Both phone numbers used by the suspect where Onvoy, LLC phones which are VoIP lines that cannot be traced.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
1:13 a.m. Domestic incident with physical altercation on Vine Street. Callers saw a male subject putting his hands on a female. They let the female in the store and the male walked off toward Vine Street. Officers responded, but it was determined that the issue began on Kinley Drive. SCSO contacted and handled.
Referred to other agency.
2:12 p.m. Unlicensed driver on North Street. Citation issued.
2:44 p.m. Health code violation (mask) at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller went on a bike ride and is upset about the mask violations he saw. Just now no one at Plaza Park wearing masks. Caller states he noticed no police presence or mask wearing enforcement, then explained it was also on the bike path, a group of city workers not wearing masks and a group at the skate park.
2:59 p.m. Hit and run accident on Grant Avenue.
4:53 p.m. Accident with no details at Bailache Road and Toyan Lane. One vehicle rolled over. Transferred caller to REDCOM. Referred to other agency.
7:53 p.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
8:11 p.m. Petty theft on Chanticleer Way. Package theft.
9:15 p.m. Warrant service at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Citation issued.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24
5:01 a.m. Under the influence of drugs on Healdsburg Avenue. Officers responded, subject was transported to hospital. Referred to other agency.
9:23 a.m. Graffiti on Front Street.
2:32 p.m. Warrant service on Dry Creek Road. Subject cited on warrants at Sutter (medical clearance). Vehicle towed. Citation issued.
2:35 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
6:31 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. Arrest made.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25
9:41 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
11:38 a.m. Embezzlement on Healdsburg Avenue. Neighbor "pretended to swerve" at him while driving. Caller would like a officer to talk to his neighbor and would also like to speak to an officer regarding a possible embezzlement case.
12:50 p.m. Harassment on Prince Avenue.
1:44 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26
7:31 a.m. Warrant service at Matheson Street and East Street. Citation issued.
5:08 p.m. Domestic incident with physical altercation on Grove Street. Juvenile caller states that her boyfriend just beat her up, he scratched, hit and pushed her, took her phone and broke it, per caller no weapons involved. Victim’s mom attempted separating the two and caller states the suspect also pushed her. Officers responded and transported to juvenile hall. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27
12:02 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
11:53 a.m. Disturbance on Vine Street. Transients screaming outside.
12:40 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle on University Avenue.
6:42 p.m. Disturbance on Grove Street.
8:41 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon on Ward Street. Eight to 10 shots fired in parking lot of apartment complex, front and back parking lot. Two subjects leaving are on foot, one with gunshot to arm/bleeding. Subjects arrested. Two vehicles involved towed. Arrest made.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28
9:55 a.m. Accident with property damage only at Dry Creek Road and Grove Street. Occurred on Feb 16. Caller states he was involved in a non-reported vehicle collision as he was going westbound on Dry Creek Road and turning NB on Grove Street. Caller was hit on the driver side by a female driver of a Honda. Caller states he and the female driver exchanged information voluntarily and chose not to call police. Caller took photographs of their cars and photo of female driver and insurance info, however, he called the female's insurance and they can't get a hold of her. Issue is civil at this time and provided advice. Officer later located a phone number for the female driver and left her a message to contact her insurance and/or the caller to resolve their situation.
