MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8
7:50 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller states there is an RV that is stealing electricity. Light pole with junction box and the extension cord is connected to the RV. Caller is closed on the weekend so he is unsure when it first began. Officers responded and advised of the theft.
1:11 p.m. Violation of court order on Second Street. Subject arrested and medical aid requested.
3:19 p.m. Drunk driver on Vine Street. Caller originally was almost hit by the driver, then found the vehicle in front of a business. Subject is incoherent and has not spoken one word. Officers responded and the subject was brought to the police department for processing and then transported to county jail. Arrest made.
4:48 p.m. Threats on Grove Street.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
4:21 a.m. Burglary on Healdsburg Avenue. Back door breached; appears the suspect vehicle drove into the doors on the backside of the building.
8:59 a.m. Disturbance on Powell Avenue.
9:58 a.m. Grand theft on Hudson Street.
1:06 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller requesting to have male told to leave because he is laying in the area where the children normally play. Currently he is laying on the tracks near basketball courts towards fence. Homeless male. Subject was asked to move along and he complied.
2:23 p.m. Assault on Montage Way.
3:50 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
5:18 p.m. Disturbance on Grove Street. Man sitting in parking lot area yelling at people as they go by. Subject will walk close to the street then sit, yelling profanities at bikers and vehicles driving by. At times it appears he is yelling at himself since no one is there. Officers responded, subject is requesting a ride to Santa Rosa, transported subject as requested.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10
4:34 p.m. Unwanted subject on University Avenue.
5:05 p.m. Petty theft on Fuchsia Way. Package broken into.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11
12:34 a.m. Hit and run accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Black sedan hit two parked vehicles, damage to suspect vehicle, suspect vehicle located. Arrest made.
5:37 p.m. Fraud on Daisy Street.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12
10:33 a.m. Disturbance on Center Street. Caller was sitting inside her car, a male subject came up to her asked her to move and as she said no, he punched her car. Civil misunderstanding, both parties counseled.
11:22 a.m. Stolen vehicle on Mill Street. Caller states on Monday the vehicle referenced was left in front of his auto body business. No one has since called about the vehicle and states that he believes it may be stolen, info left on sticky note that this is the owner of the vehicle. VIN ran and vehicle is a confirmed stolen vehicle from San Francisco.
12:55 p.m. Fraud on North Street. Received a call yesterday while at her home from someone impersonating a bank employee. Informed her account had been compromised then immediately noticed $8k was missing from her bank. Withdrawal came from a local branch in Healdsburg.
4:31 p.m. Domestic disturbance on Mill Street.
5:16 p.m. Violation of court order on Healdsburg Avenue.
11:21 p.m. Driving on a suspended license on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13
3:04 a.m. Grand theft at Alexandria Drive and Monte Vista Avenue. Officer initiated, theft included catalytic converter. Multiple subjects arrested. Arrest made.
12:34 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Healdsburg Avenue. Catalytic converter taken from city vehicle some point last night. Officers contacted caller and informed him of an arrest made last night regarding same incident.
11:13 p.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. Citation issued.
11:38 p.m. Driving on a suspended license on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14
2:07 a.m. Weapon violation at Tucker Street and University Street. Officer stopped the vehicle for expired registration, occupants arrested for multiple warrant and violations. Arrests made.
