MONDAY, JANUARY 11
1:09 a.m. Fireworks violation on Twin Oaks Way. Officers heard but unable to locate.
9:26 a.m. Mail tampering on Fieldcrest Drive. Caller thinks someone is going through the mailboxes in the neighborhood.
9:31 a.m. Petty theft on March Avenue. Firearm stolen from unlocked vehicle within the past few days. Twelve-gauge shot gun, registered to caller.
11:44 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue, slashed trailer tires.
1:42 p.m. Check case -insufficient funds on Healdsburg Avenue.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 12
7:08 p.m. Possession of stolen property on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller saw his stolen bike, officers responded to the area and located male subject and bike. Arrest made.
7:55 p.m. Coroner's case on Grove Street.
11:07 p.m. Grand theft on North Street.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13
10:12 a.m. Warrant service on Grove Street. Vehicle stopped for obstructed license plate, arrest made on multiple warrants.
12:02 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Three subjects stole beanies previous day, then returned and started yelling at employees.
5:41 Unwanted subject on Hudson Street. Business is asking for assistance in asking to move along. Warned and advised.
8:34 p.m. Vandalism on Terrace Boulevard. Broken front window, glass on ground.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 14
8:59 a.m. Trespassing on Hudson Street. Caller states that there is a transient that has been on the property for the past two weeks. Subject was advised and agreed to leave the premises and not return.
9:32 a.m. Graffiti on Haydon Street.
9:50 a.m. Cyber/computer crime on Parkland Farms Boulevard.
10:17 a.m. Graffiti on Front Street.
11:31 a.m. Graffiti on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller reports that late last night or early this morning their vehicle and trash bin were tagged.
1:59 p.m. Disturbance on Grant Street. Caller reports that neighbors walking by on the street starting yelling at her because of a sticker on her car. Sticker is an American Flag made out of rifles. Subjects were saying things like "You are gun enthusiasts" "you people are scary" and flipping the caller off. Information only.
2:57 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Grove Street. Paper plates from vehicle taken overnight.
7:18 p.m. Warrant service at Lupine Road and Terrace Boulevard. Citation issued.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 15
1:31 p.m. Warrant service on Grant Avenue. Citation issued.
5:12 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue. Officer flagged down and informed of an illegal dump on Kinley that turned into a fight. Caller requested a deputy to assist in sorting the issue out. Trailer that was on scene confirmed stolen. Subject arrested and transported.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 16
8:02 a.m. Unwanted subject on Hudson Street. Warned and advised.
9:39 a.m. Harassment on Grant Street. Teacher at Junior High states she's been receiving harassing emails from a ex-student’s email address. Teacher states she is unsure of who is actually sending the emails. Caller advised to call the sheriff’s office as her address is in their jurisdiction.
2:02 p.m. Petty theft on Powell Avenue. Laundry stolen from laundromat. Officers later contacted all parties and determined incident had been a mistake and clothing were returned without further incident.
2:25 p.m. Unwanted subject on Hudson Street. Subject moved along.
3:42 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
4:35 p.m. Reckless driver at March Avenue and University Street.
5:23 p.m. Petty theft on Fitch Street. Stolen package.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 17
12:35 p.m. Graffiti on Healdsburg Avenue.
4:41 p.m. Fireworks violation on Prentice Drive and Terrace Boulevard. Officer observed multiple fireworks in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.