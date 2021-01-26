MONDAY, JANAURY 18
1:56 a.m. Warrant service at Redwood Highway and Old Redwood Highway. Stopped for defective license plate lamp. Cited for Sonoma County warrant, citation issued.
10:08 a.m. Trespassing on Hudson Street. Local transient has returned and has been there for about an hour. Caller states this has been an ongoing issue and wants to trespass the subject. Warned and advised.
10:56 a.m. Reckless driver on Vine Street.
12:37 p.m. Graffiti at Railroad Bridge and Front Street.
12:38 p.m. Graffiti at Front St and railroad tracks.
2:43 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Heron Drive, trailer stolen last Sunday.
4:21 p.m. Disturbance at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue. Two subjects fighting. Physical is over and now just verbal. Mutual combat and subjects have now separated.
4:22 p.m. Fraud on Mill Street.
TUESDAY, JANAURY 19
2:26 p.m. Fraud on Healdsburg Avenue.
2:46 p.m. Petty theft on Fitch Street. Package containing socks and shoes was stolen from the front porch. Valued at $221.
3:36 p.m. Fraud on Vine Street. Subject on phone with a caller claiming to be a lawyer from Washington insisting she transfer funds now. The alleged lawyer stated he would send local police now if the funds were not transferred. Caller is scared and doesn't know what to do. Dispatch advised the call was a scam as HPD is not involved in the matter, told to disconnect and was advised to block the caller.
3:41 p.m. Disturbance at Sherman Street and Rose Lane. Juvenile states juvenile is throwing rocks at him and his friend. Callers friend is now bleeding, states medical not required bleeding is not that bad now. Officer’s responded to dispute among kids. No injuries, checks out OK.
5:50 p.m. Threats on Orchard Street. Caller says just now neighbor said, "if I had a gun I would shoot your dog" and "I want to shoot your dog." Caller says it started because her dog barked. There is history of civil issues amongst the neighbors. Caller feels afraid of the neighbor and feels it is a credible threat, though is unaware of neighbor owning firearms. Caller unsure whether is currently in her backyard or in the house. Officer responded to speak with caller and assessed verbal issue regarding dog. Contacted elderly neighbor who is frustrated with the dog barking. Possible mental health issues. Negative weapons, which would be of concern. Documentation only.
6:57 p.m. Threats on Prentice Drive. Caller says he was wrongfully fired for being racist due to false messages appearing to be from him. Wants to file suit for defamation of character. Provided screen shots of messages and Instagram. Advice given.
7:34 p.m. Warrant Service at Grove Street and Dry Creek Road. Stopped for driving without headlights. Both subjects cited on Mendocino County warrants. Citation issued.
10:27 p.m. Graffiti on Healdsburg Avenue.
10:52 p.m. Driving on a suspended license on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20
5:17 a.m. Health code violation (mask) on Center Street. Email/VM from County Code Enforcement, caller wants to remain anonymous, but masks not being required while at desk. Dispatch called and advised of the complaint. Manager advised they will do everything they can to ensure masks are being worn inside.
5:21 a.m. Health code violation on Matheson Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Email/VM from County Code Enforcement, two restaurants are maintaining outdoor seating area. Per officer, people are eating outside on their own accord.
9:30 a.m. Graffiti at Railroad Bridge and Front St.
12:40 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject stole items of approximately $200 in value (power tools etc.).
1:27 p.m. Grand theft on Mason Street. Caller states he left his firearm at his residence two years ago, he believes his ex-roommate has taken it. He returned home after two years and has attempted contacting his ex-roommate who will not return his phone calls.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 21
6:41 a.m. Trespassing on Hudson Street. Transient subject is on the property again and owner would like him to be trespassed.
7:11 a.m. Domestic disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject calling to report a domestic disturbance. Officers responded and contacted REDCOM (Code 2) for a potential neck injury. Subject arrested. Arrest made.
6:19 p.m. Graffiti on Healdsburg Avenue.
8:10 p.m. Warrant service on Plaza Street. Arrest made.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 22
1:49 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street.
2:46 p.m. Grand theft on Vine Street. Citation Issued.
11:36 p.m. Disturbance on Sunnyvale Drive. Caller states her father and mother divorced approximately six months ago and father refuses to move out. Caller wants a restraining order, states dad not on lease and does not pay anything. Advised police cannot force him to leave as he has established residency and they would need to formally evict him. Also explained that they would need to go to the courts to file a restraining order. Caller states father shows up at mother's work and follows her. She was advised to call the PD of where this occurs to document this. Provided tenant/landlord support #'s.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 23
11:13 a.m. Health code violation (mask) on Grove Street. Caller states that people are not wearing there masks at the skate park. A few citizens were not wearing masks but put them on upon law enforcement arrival.
3:55 p.m. Hit and run accident on West Grant Street. Caller returned home from work and noticed her parked car had been hit.
5:03 p.m. Warrant service on Center Street. Caller states that vehicle being driven with an open container. Officers responded, driver cited and advised to leave the car where it is parked and walk home. Citation issued.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 24
8:32 a.m. Graffiti at Prince Avenue.
