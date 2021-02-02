HPD Logs Jan. 25 to Jan.31, 2021
MONDAY, JANUARY 25
12:17 a.m. Accident with no details at Redwood Highway and Dry Creek Road. Drove off the side of the road, hit a tree. One stuck in the vehicle another outside the vehicle. Referred to other agency.
8:31 a.m. Disturbance on Second Street. Multiple callers about a subject yelling at various people on the street, including someone who parked in front of subject’s house, and a gardener next door subject accused of using a blower, which the gardener was not. Subject appeared to have a firearm and discharged it at tree. Officers responded and spoke with all parties. Unfounded claims on firearm: does not own a firearm. is going through a difficult time emotionally with losing his son, the stress of COVID-19 pandemic and his girlfriend of 20 years leaving him. Officers provided contact information if he is wanting someone to talk to.
8:33 a.m. Petty theft on Vine Street.
10:06a.m. Hit and run accident on Foss Creek Circle. Minor damage to vehicle in parking lot.
11:02 a.m. Unwanted subject on Hudson Street. Subject is sitting on the bench at the west front area of the building. Caller would like assistance to have the subject leave the area. Officer responded and has moved off the property.
7:03 p.m. Warrant service on Center Street. Self-surrender, citation issued.
10:20 p.m. Warrant service on Dry Creek Road, citation issued.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 26
8:26 a.m. Stolen vehicle on Vine Street. Stolen trailer. Surveillance footage shows someone cut the lock.
10:18 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
2:36 p.m. Fraud on Wild Horse Court.
7:17 p.m. Health code violation (mask) on Rosewood Drive. Housekeeper who cleans communal areas refuses to wear a mask.
9:36 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Male transient was asked to leave, he started to do so until caller left. When she came back she asked him to leave again and he became very aggressive and called her names. Officers responded, subjects advised and moved along.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27
8:13 a.m. Petty theft on Brown Street. Catalytic converter was stolen. Occurred sometime around 3:30 a.m. Caller was given the log information to provide to his insurance agent.
9:14 a.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street. Five homeless subjects located at the north corner by the vending machines. They are using the outlet. Caller asked them to leave 30 minutes ago and they are still there. Officers responded, only one remaining subject on property. Subject stated he would leave shortly.
10:37 a.m. Vehicle tampering on Appaloosa Trail. Caller states his catalytic converter was stolen between 10:30 p.m. last night and this morning.
10:53 a.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street. Caller states there are two subjects who won't leave the property. No loitering and no solicitation sign posted (right in front of them). Caller would like to have the subjects trespassed. After officers visited, caller called back and wants an individual trespassed and states subject upset about being told to leave the property. He went inside and yelled at a clerk then went outside and yelled at other employees. He tried to throw a coffee at the caller but missed.
2:31 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Latigo Lane. Caller states her catalytic converter was stolen after 9 p.m. last night and now when she discovered it.
2:50 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Monte Vista Avenue. Catalytic converter stolen between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Neighbor has surveillance.
4:26 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Redwood Highway and Westside Road. Referred to other agency.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 28
8:59 a.m. Fraud on Prentice Drive.
2:14 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Monte Vista Avenue. Catalytic converter theft.
4:26 p.m. Coroner's case on Rosewood Drive.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 29
10:15 a.m. Petty theft on Grove Street. Stolen package
11:28 a.m. Unwanted subject on Kennedy Lane. Advised.
11:36 a.m. Disturbance on Vine Street. Caller states that there are two transients on the corner yelling at one another and it seems to be escalating.
12:30 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
12:40 p.m. Fraud on Brown Street.
1:24 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
4:21 p.m. Warrant service on Terrace Boulevard. Citation issued.
5:31 p.m. Reckless driver at Healdsburg Avenue and Powell Avenue. Officer located vehicles, was issued a citation for a provisional license and was given a verbal warning for speed. Citation issued.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 30
1:42 a.m. Alcohol violation at Adeline Way and Exchange Avenue. Warning given.
3:41 a.m. Stolen vehicle on Vine Street. Vehicle located in parking lot, attempted felony stop, vehicle took off. Final stop made, subject arrest and transported. Arrest made.
9:25 a.m. Brandishing a weapon on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller states that when the suspect was asked to leave the market they pulled out a knife. Arrest made.
11:11 a.m. Burglary on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller states that someone broke into hotel last night and used one of the rooms to shower and smoke.
4:13 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Rosewood Drive. Catalytic converter was stolen sometime in the last week.
5:11 p.m. Grand theft on Latigo Lane. Catalytic converter stolen a few days ago and is saying there are pliers etc. under the car. Caller would like an officer to come out to collect the items.
11:08 p.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street. Subject in store yelling derogatory things. Does not appear to be talking to any one in particular, possibly to himself. Subject code 4, left when asked to leave by officers. Provided courtesy ride to Cloverdale.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 31
10:02 a.m. Parole/probation violation on Center Street. Caller states a consistent shoplifter stuffed items in his pockets and left while yelling profanities. Arrest made for violation of probation.
10:51 a.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. Someone broke into a vacuum cleaner for the money deposited.
10:53 a.m. Vehicle tampering on Matheson Street. Caller says he got into his car today and it sounds like his cat converter was taken.
8:20 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Male subjects fighting, caller could not provide a description. Officers responded to the area. Several subjects ran towards the Swensen Lot. Medical staged. Subject was detained, cleared by medical and then started to be transported to county jail. Subject stopped breathing in the back of the patrol vehicle. Medical advised (still on scene). transported to Healdsburg Hospital. No charges submitted.
