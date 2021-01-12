MONDAY, JANUARY 4
10:23 a.m. Disturbance at North Street, subject struck a vehicle twice. Arrest made.
12:06 p.m. Cyber/computer crime on Crofton Court.
12:17 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Two large speakers taken from property five days ago video surveillance of the theft that occurred.
2:54 p.m. Petty theft on East Street.
11:54 p.m. Burglary on Healdsburg Avenue. Front door smashed open with a large boulder. Officers responded to clear the building. One of the vehicles appears to be possibly missing. Dispatch left voicemails for the owner requesting a call back. Units secured the door with parking enforcement vehicle blocking the front door.
Confirmed vehicle stolen.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 5
12:06 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Transient normally given coffee came and took some without asking. Caller does not want to press charges for coffee but wants subject trespassed.
3:25 a.m. Vehicle tampering on March Avenue. Caller first heard something and then saw a silver Prius had a jack on the driver side. Two males stealing the rims or tires. Pursuit and collision occurred, and officer vehicle was disabled. Pursuit ensued and ended on Highway 101 in center in the median with the vehicle abandoned. Both vehicles towed (patrol and suspect). CHP informed to assist with the collision and SO requested to assist in canvassing the area for the suspects.
8:28 a.m. Health code violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Email from County Code Enforcement: “This gym is constantly open. They are doing a great job of making it look like they are conducting outdoor activities, but they are packed daily and no one is ever working out on the outside equipment. They have been operating consistently throughout the shutdown. At one point they moved some more equipment outside, but the majority has since been moved back in. Just go by at any point when it is cold, rainy or dark and you will not find anyone outside, but the parking lot is packed. It seems so unfair to all the places that are trying to do this right, that these people continue to flaunt the rules so openly.” Info forwarded to HPD code enforcement.
9:52 a.m. Trespassing on March Avenue. Caller states that there is a transient that is sleeping outside their office. Subject leaves during the day but leaves all of their belongings. Caller would like to trespass the subject. and would like extra patrol of the area.
12:08 p.m. Vehicle tampering on North Street. Caller reports a stolen catalytic converter, unsure of when it was stolen (sometime in the last two weeks).
5:51 Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. Shattered glass from the bus stop frame.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6
8:30 a.m. Stolen vehicles on Ward Street. Caller saw a subject take two custom built motorcycles from the back parking lot, they are not registered to be on the road, no plate numbers, no serial numbers.
9:00 a.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street.
9:44 a.m. Health code violation (mask) on Healdsburg Avenue, subject wearing mask underneath nose while in the store.
6:41 p.m. Fraud on Grove Street.
7:52 p.m. Unwanted subject on Matheson Street.
9:08 p.m. Drunk driver on Redwood Highway and Lytton Springs Road. Caller transferred to CHP. Referred to other agency.
9:39 p.m. Fireworks violation at Healdsburg Ridge Open Space on Arabian Way and Bridle Path. Fireworks in the area of the open space, unsure exactly where. Received two additional calls on this. Confirmed they were fireworks as they were seen from the location of the previous incident.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 7
9:12 a.m. Health code violation on Grove Street. Checking that all individuals at skate park are following Health Code. No violations.
10:13 a.m. Unwanted subject on Center Street. Moved along.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 8
1:52 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Dry Creek Road. Caller states his vehicle was hit by an individual that appears intoxicated. Medical requested for a medical assessment. Vehicle left parked on scene; driver taken to HDH for a medical evaluation.
5:19 p.m. Health code violation (mask) on Rosewood Drive. Received a complaint via email from the county.
7:27 p.m. Violation of court order at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Subject reporting that his ex did not take their child to school for him to pick up per their child custody agreement.
11:09 p.m. Reckless driver on Spur Ridge Court. Warning given (verbal or written).
SATURDAY, JANUARY 9
12:46 p.m. Warrant service on Harmon Street. Citation issued.
3:26 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue.
4:12 p.m. Health code violation (mask) on Grove Street. Multiple juveniles not wearing masks at skate park. HPD responded and six citizens counseled and put masks on. Warning (verbal or written) given.
5:34 p.m. Disturbance at Tayman Park Golf Course on South Fitch Mountain Road. Golf ball hit neighbors’ house, neighbor confronted golfers and got into verbal argument. Golf balls thrown, not at anyone but back onto golf course from the neighbors backyard. Caller who is an employee at the golf course wanted incident documented with PD for their records. Situation is being handled by Tayman Golf Course management.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 10
3:09 a.m. Drug activity at Healdsburg Avenue and Grant Avenue. Caller's son just called and said his car is messed up and he needs a ride. Believes he is on drugs. Is seeing things. Officers contacted subject and arrested him. Arrest made.
7:47 a.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. Vacant store with a shattered front window.
