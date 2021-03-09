MONDAY, MARCH 1
4:35 a.m. Warrant service on Prince Avenue. Vehicle in caller’s driveway and they have no idea who it is. A woman keeps getting out of the car running around and then gets back in the car. Officers responded and made contact with two subjects, both booked into county jail, vehicle towed. Arrest made.
12:38 p.m. Vandalism on Vine Street. Customer was on his way out and forced his way out breaking the automatic door. Caller is requesting a report.
1:15 p.m. Unwanted subject on Center Street. Business owner with issue with homeless that are using his porch as a place to camp. Officer responded and advised subject not to return to the premise or in future will be trespassed.
1:50 p.m. Disturbance on Sherman Street. Dad and sister’s boyfriend in a fight. chasing her dad with a vehicle. Civil issue with no crime committed and all involved parties have been counseled.
8:58 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
8:58 a.m. Grand theft on North Street.
10:19 a.m. Unwanted subject(s) on Healdsburg Avenue. Two homeless males at the front entrance/porch sleeping. Wants subject trespassed.
11:35 a.m. Petty theft on Center Street. Caller recovered $46 worth of items. Additionally, recovered items from two businesses. Citation issued.
4:27 p.m. Fraud on Tucker Street.
5:06 p.m. Reckless driver at University Avenue and Powell Avenue. Driver in another vehicle threw water on caller’s car while passing her, then drove in oncoming traffic to pass her and a vehicle in front of her.
5:17 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. One homeless man belongings set up camp at business and caller is upset because subject is annoying his dining guests. The location of where the subject is located is not trespassing since he is in the walkway. Dispatch told caller we cannot impede on his rights. Caller is adamant about subjects items on property.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
7:53 a.m. Grand theft on Tucker Street
8:53 a.m. Unwanted subject on East Street.
11:06 a.m. Warrant Service at Healdsburg Avenue and Kennedy Lane. Citation issued.
11:12 a.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue.
11:39 a.m. Health code violation (mask) on Healdsburg Avenue. A couple people not wearing masks near entrance gathering signatures.
5:56 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street, subject ran with a full cart of groceries. Vehicle associated with theft comes back to Cloverdale address. Cloverdale PD to go to address on registration to see if vehicle is there. Per Cloverdale vehicle not at address.
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
1:05 p.m. Public intoxication on Center Street.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
5:40 a.m. Warrant service at Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road. CHP transfer. Vehicle stopped/sitting at intersection at an odd angle/lights on and driver side door open but no one around. Subject found, cited for two warrants and released at the scene.
Citation issued.
11:37 a.m. Hit and run accident on Healdsburg Avenue.
12:13 p.m. Driving on a suspended license on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
4:27 p.m. Unwanted subject on Center Street.
5:44 p.m. Accident with injury on North Street. Multiple 911 calls regarding a red car involved in an accident. Second caller advised the suspect associated with the red car may have a weapon then clarified with he was using his keys to hit the other vehicle involved right after the crash. Officers responded, advised one had injury, medical requested.
10:0 p.m. Accident with no details at Redwood Highway and Westside Road. Referred to other agency.
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
12:57 p.m. Hit and run accident on Vine Street.
2:15 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject sleeping in door entrance. Officers responded, advised, subject left.
4:01 p.m. Unwanted subject on Matheson Street. Transients near the spa using the fountain for washing their clothes. Subject was advised of the complaint and told she could not use the facility.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
2:55 a.m. Drunk driver at Redwood Highway and Geyserville Avenue. Arrest made.
9:35 a.m. Prowler on West Grant Street. When confronted, subject replied he was "taking photos." Nothing was taken/no damage.
2:37 p.m. Public intoxication on Grove Street. Intoxicated young people. Subjects were contacted and alcohol was present but put in the vehicle. Officer remained on scene until the subjects left.
3:28 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Redwood Highway and Westside Road.
