MONDAY, MARCH 15
1:29 p.m. Unwanted subject on Kennedy Lane. Caller advising his nephew is at his home, refusing to leave, may be receiving mail to the residence. Caller advised he may need to go through a formal eviction process.
9:50 p.m. Disturbance on Grant Street. Caller is a juvenile who says mother is abusive. Officers responded and spoke to all parties. Appeared to be an argument over video game usage, no crime.
10:21 p.m. Disturbance on Grant Street, same parties as above call. Juvenile ran out of house and stopped a passerby, telling her that his mom is drunk, and he is terrified for his life. Officers responded and made contact with all parties again. Juvenile’s father was called; he responded to the residence and took custody for the night. Info to be forwarded to CPS.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
10:05 a.m. Coroner's case on Ward Street.
2:32 p.m. Drug activity on Maxwell Street.
6:46 p.m. Driving on a suspended license at University Avenue and March Avenue. Citation issued.
8:56 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Transient male hanging on caller's car and now in the middle of Healdsburg Avenue. Multiple callers, one advising the subject reached over an outdoor dining tent and slapped a customer. Arrest made and transported to county jail.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
12:00 p.m. Unwanted subject on Grove Street.
2:28 p.m. Fraud on Fitch Street. Rental scam of a man falsely taking money to rent the property at Fitch Street, property listed on various websites including Apartments.com.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
12:20 a.m. Drunk driver on South Fitch Mountain Road. Referred to other agency.
4:02 a.m. Petty theft on Vine Street.
8:49 a.m. Unwanted subject on Mitchell Lane. Transient sleeping in sleeping bag in front of business door.
11:35 a.m. Burglary on Matheson Street.
3:01 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
8:55 p.m. Disturbance on South Fitch Mountain Road. Referred to other agency.
10:11 p.m. Vandalism on Mitchell Lane. Suspect punched window at business causing injury to his hand, transported by Bell’s to hospital.
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
3:48 p.m. Threats on Vine Street. Bank manager advising she received a call from a customer who was very upset about a check transaction, advised that customer said he was going to hurt somebody, he could just kill somebody and that he was coming down to cause an outrage.
4:15 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
7:23 p.m. Domestic incident with physical assault on First Street. Caller reported they were punched in the face causing a bloody lip, then states he left the residence and would call with the address he's going to for an officer to meet him. However, prior to disconnecting, caller stated subject was chasing him in her vehicle and disconnected. Second 911 from subject’s sister advising caller was there and her sister was trying to kick down the door, dispatch could hear subject screaming in background. Subject then called 911 advising she had to chase down caller because he stole her phone. Subject belligerent and yelling, not listening to questioning. Subject arrested and transported to county jail. Arrest made.
7:36 p.m. Threats on Hummingbird Court. Caller reporting that her ex has been texting her all day, one message threatened her roommate. Advice provided.
9:57 p.m. Disturbance on Kinley Drive. Referred to other agency.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
12:17 a.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject just left business with her dog and they believe she is intoxicated. She could barely speak without slurring her words and her eyes she could barely keep open. Officers located the driver, at her residence.
3:57 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
5:58 p.m. Accident with no details at East Street and Plaza Street.
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
2:09 a.m. Warrant service at Geyserville Avenue and Lytton Springs Road. Citation issued.
5:57 p.m. Fraud on East Street. Someone has been contacting parishioners requesting that they purchase gift cards. Caller stated she will reach out to her parishioners to inform them not to make transactions.
11:38 p.m. Drunk driver at East Street and Tucker Street. Arrest made.
