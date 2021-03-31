MONDAY, MARCH 22
1:04 a.m. Drug activity on Dry Creek Road. No drug activity found but subject cited for unrelated warrant
10:32 a.m. Disturbance on Vine Street
1:36 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Second Street and Matheson Street.
1:49 p.m. Graffiti on Fitch Street.
5:06 p.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue.
8:17 p.m. Hit and run accident on Vine Street.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
1:07 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon on University Avenue. Hit on head with metal spatula at camp near river. Required sutures and antibiotics. Did not want to report as victim.
10:50 p.m. Drunk driver at Sherman Street and Brown Street. Arrest made.
11:08 p.m. Public intoxication on Westmont Court. Subject walked into caller’s house. Blood on his head, said he fell. Was looking for his house on University Street. Medical and officers responded. Subject was transported home.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
9:26 a.m. Harassment on Center Street. Hate mail addressed to the salon.
10:45 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Last night after closing two subjects entered store and took $150 worth of products including cans of soda, vegetables, soup, canned goods and toilet paper.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
6:18 p.m. Reckless driver at University Street and Piper Street. Yellow motorcycle seen racing down the street.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
4:26 p.m. Unwanted subject on Center Street. Subject currently by registers refusing to put a mask on and refusing to leave.
Subject was told not to return and left the store.
10:11 p.m. Burglary to vehicle on Prentice Drive. Windows of truck broken out of vehicle and items inside stolen.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
11:06 a.m. Disturbance on North Street. Multiple calls regarding a fight heard and seen, with two transients screaming at each other.
Officers responded, parties separated and admonished.
2:11 p.m. Unwanted subject on Dry Creek Road. Two transients used a pocketknife to unlock the laundry room door. Officers responded but subjects were gone on arrival.
6:54 p.m. Drunk driver on Alexander Valley Road, transferred to CHP. Referred to other agency.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
12:07 p.m. Reckless driver on Front Street. Truck burned out in business driveway about a 30 minutes ago and just saw the truck again parked in front.
5:39 p.m. Domestic incident with physical reported to Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Subject states his girlfriend beat him up and hit him with a baseball bat earlier today along the river near Kinley. Referred to other agency.
8:22 p.m. Health code violation (mask) on Vine Street. Email from County Code Enforcement. “To whom it may concern: I want to report an incident that I find concerning and disheartening. I went to (store) in Healdsburg on Vine Street on March 12 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. I asked several employees of (store) on three separate occasions to ask a maskless customer to please put on a mask. Several employees refused, saying they did not have such authority and needed a manager. The maskless individual was wearing a plastic face shield (which is exposed on all sides) but was not wearing a mask. When I pushed back, I was told, “well he is wearing a shield” I was quite shocked by the response as it violates the mask mandate and does not protect others from COVID-19. The shield was just a basic piece of plastic covering the front of his face and Is exposed on all sides. Obviously, face shields are not an alternative, and a major (store) in our community is allowing these types of people to potentially spread the virus.”
