MONDAY, MARCH 29
3:04 a.m. Unlicensed driver at Healdsburg Avenue and Alexander Valley Road. Citation issued.
10:07 a.m. Health code violation on Center Street. Complaint of workers not wearing masks while working outside on patio. Warned and advised.
10:09 a.m. Vandalism at March Avenue and Creekside Court. Group mailbox vandalism, crowbar used to try and open.
11:56 a.m. Vandalism on Hummingbird Court. Mailboxes broken into last night.
3:03 p.m. Reckless driver at Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street.
6:05 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Vine Street.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
9:38 a.m. Health code violation (mask) on Center Street. Warned and advised.
2:20 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject yelling outside, officers gave a ride to Cloverdale.
3:20 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject took a Yeti Cooler. Officer attempted locating suspect at address in Santa Rosa, negative contact.
8:59 p.m. Disturbance on Fulton Road. Callers sister-in-law is having issues with her roommate. He just bashed a hole in the wall. Caller could hear screaming in the background. Transferred to SCSO. Referred to other agency.
11:04 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
8:14 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
9:27 p.m. Drunk driver at Memorial Bridge on Healdsburg Avenue and Front Street.
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
9:27 a.m. Health code violation (mask) at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller inquiring about what the city of Healdsburg is doing about the transient population.
Caller then stated there were transients not wearing masks at the Plaza Park. Warned and advised.
12:32 p.m. Warrant service at University Street. Citation issued.
6:46 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Two customers who had been asked not to return have entered store.
Caller would like an officer to respond so they can be trespassed
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
4:35 a.m. Disturbance on West Grant Street. People outside complex, yelling, sound of bottles being thrown, vehicles revving engines. Officers contacted involved parties, all went separate ways.
SUNDAY, APRIL 4
3:13 a.m. Warrant service at Old Redwood Highway and Limerick Lane. Citation issued.
3:43 a.m. Drunk driver at Healdsburg Avenue and Front Street. Vehicle stopped for no plate. Subject cited and released to his father. Vehicle left parked at the scene. Arrest made.
2:50 p.m. Hit and run accident on March Avenue. Minor damage on the front driver door and rear driver door. Caller discovered damage today and heard about a BMW which spun out on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.