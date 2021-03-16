MONDAY, MARCH 8
12:14 a.m. Warrant service at Healdsburg Avenue and Parkland Farms Boulevard. Citation issued.
8:10 a.m. Petty theft on Sunnyvale Drive. Radio stolen and dog poop bag left behind.
3:04 p.m. Driving on a suspended license at Redwood Highway and Old Redwood Highway. Citation issued.
3:26 p.m. Coroner's case at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach on Healdsburg Avenue. REDCOM received call from the onsite ranger with a cold, dead body.
3:57 p.m. Fraud on North Street.
7:52 p.m. Drunk driver at South Fitch Mountain Road and Orangewood Drive. Caller heard what appeared to be an accident then saw a car off the side of the roadway, possibly a truck but unable to see. Medical started as a precaution. Arrest made.
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
8:50 a.m. Unwanted subject on Moore Lane. Caller states there is a transient asleep to the right of the front door behind a transformer. Officer responded and the subject was willing to move along.
9:56 a.m. Fraud on North Street.
3:01 p.m. Graffiti at Healdsburg Avenue and Passalacqua Road.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
2:14 a.m. Unwanted subject on Dry Creek Road. Two transients used a key to get into a hotel room that they are not registered for. Caller has no idea how they got the key. They made access into a room and tried to wake up a person in the room. The person in the room wasn't registered either. They are currently outside the lobby asking for a bike. She's willing to give them the bike but wants officers there.
9:40 a.m. Grand theft on East Street. Vehicle damaged, items inside stolen.
4:59 p.m. Disturbance on Vine Street. Caller states a male transient almost attacked her with his dog although only a verbal disagreement is described. No crime and both parties counseled.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
9:43 a.m. Accident with no details at March Avenue and Lupine Road.
4:42 p.m. Drunk driver at Healdsburg Avenue and Grove Street. Arrest made.
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
5:55 a.m. Burglary to vehicle on Grove Street.
10:22 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
3:03 p.m. Disturbance at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue.
8:21 p.m. Brandishing a weapon on Grove Street. Caller states his mother came into his room, was yelling at him, states he said something that hurt her feelings. Mother went into kitchen and grabbed a kitchen knife , went back into his room and held it up to him. Caller is staying locked in his room. Mother put knife down, in living room being calmed down by dad. Officers responded. Situation resolved peacefully,
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
9:36 a.m. Burglary on Powell Avenue. Per caller, suspect is one of his tenants. Caller believes she broke into the other apartment, which is unoccupied, but caller does have some personal belongings there. They believe sometime yesterday suspect took multiple computers. Caller is in process of evicting the tenant. Would like an official police report.
2:29 p.m. Counterfeit bills on Vine Street.
4:22 p.m. Counterfeit bills at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Found a counterfeit $100 bill, turned in.
6:06 p.m. Hit and run accident on Grove Street.
8:19 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
2:37 Warrant service at Powell Avenue.
