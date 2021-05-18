MONDAY, MAY 10
1:18 a.m. Parole/Probation violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
12:49 p.m. Warrant service at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Self-surrender at the PD. Citation issued.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
7:48 a.m. Accident with property damage only at Dry Creek Road/Highway 101/NB Dry Creek Road off-ramp. Referred to other agency.
1:06 p.m. Disturbance on Maxwell Street. Advice given.
1:55 p.m. Hit and run accident on Center Street. Driver backed into the building. There are pieces of the suspect's car left at the scene.
4:36 p.m. Petty theft at Chiquita Road and Grove Street. Spanish speaker responded to the PD to speak with an officer, advised his cell phone was stolen from his car and he wanted assistance locating it.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
8:02 a.m. Unwanted subject at medical facility on Healdsburg Avenue. Male subject outside charging cell phone with businesses plug, callers don't feel comfortable asking him to leave. Subject moved along.
10:46 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Morgan Ridge Court. Caller advising someone keyed his vehicle in the last few hours, believes his uncle may be responsible as they are both working at the same job site and they are having family issues.
3:31 p.m. Unlicensed driver at W. North Street and Vine Street. Citation issued.
6:59 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
8:14 p.m. Trespassing on Clear Ridge Drive. A couple seen walking onto vacant property near the patch of trees where the sunset can be seen and is secluded from the street. Officer responded to advise the subjects they are on private property. Subjects complied and left. Dispatch attempted to locate owner contact information via GIS with no success. Information will be needed in the future for other complaints to this address for verification of whether or not okay with those accessing the property.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
8:37 a.m. Grand theft on Trentadue Way. Caller advising a piece of equipment being rented was stolen last night from the job site.
12:44 p.m. Trespassing at medical facility on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject from previous incident was seen on the property again yesterday evening. Caller states subject appeared to be attempting to jump the fence/gate surrounding large compressed O2 tanks. Caller requesting extra patrol when available and will submit a trespass letter.
3:15 p.m. Hit and run accident on Healdsburg Avenue.
3:49 Fraud on Center Street. Caller is a manager for company that manages company and their finances, advising they received an invoice for $150,000 that was paid in January, advising they discovered that invoice and company were fraudulent.
7:15 Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Transients screaming loudly about guns and "I'm going to knife you." No one else seen. No weapons seen. Second caller reports woman yelling profanities. No contact made as the subject walked away.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
2:39 a.m. Possession of stolen property at Healdsburg Avenue and Alexander Valley Road. Officer is out with subject who is in possession of 5-6 iPads and computer. Items were seized/see report for further.
11:59 Disturbance at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Subject having issues with another musician in the park. Both parties advised that they need to work out a schedule or no one can play in the area.
2:34 p.m. Hit and run accident on Healdsburg Avenue
3:47 p.m. Fraud on Westside Road. Business checks forged and money taken from checking account. Referred to other agency.
4:12 p.m. Trespassing at medical facility on Healdsburg Avenue. Same subject from previous calls on property again. Caller would like him trespassed, letter on file.
5:34 p.m. Trespassing on Second Street. Caller advising he found the same subject from a previous incident in his backyard again today. Subject was in his duck pen, took everything out and rearranged it also letting the ducks out. Caller advised to provide PD with a trespass letter and to call while she is on the property if she returns.
10:07 p.m. Burglary to vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller just came to her truck and it was already unlocked. Money stolen and no broken windows. Caller states her door was locked and it appears to be tampered with.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
2:37 a.m. Drunk driver on March Avenue. Arrest made, transported to county jail.
1:31 p.m. Drug activity on Vine Street. Citation issued.
2:46 p.m. Unwanted subject on Dry Creek Road. Women refusing to wear mask as well as refusing to leave the building, now yelling at people. Subject left prior to officer arrival.
3:30 p.m. Assault reported at Healdsburg District Hospital on University Avenue. Caller advising subject in ER due to an assault, but incident occurred in Cloverdale. Referred to other agency.
3:38 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. Two subjects left store with a cart full of items. Citations issued.
5:30 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue. Occurred in roundabout.
7:41 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon reported at Healdsburg District Hospital on University Avenue. Patient wants to file a report with the PD. Caller unsure exactly what but the patient has facial damage so may be regarding assault. Officer responded and made contact with the victim who has a fracture to the face. Dispatch informed Cloverdale PD to have an officer respond for photos and to gather suspect information on assault that occurred at restaurant in Cloverdale. Cloverdale advised short staffing issues and will be contacting HPD officer or HDH staff.
8:22 p.m. Threats at Healdsburg District Hospital on University Avenue. Caller states the patient officers were just out with is threatening to go shoot the suspect because Cloverdale PD is not going to respond. HPD sergeant called the sergeant from Cloverdale PD. Pictures taken for CPD and the victim was informed to contact CPD for the report.
SUNDAY, MAY 16
12:15 p.m. Warrant service at Bailache Avenue. Arrest made.
2:05 p.m. Drunk driver at roundabout on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
2:37 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Employee reports a subject is holding a thank you sign at the exit of the drive-thru, asking customers for food and money and refused to leave when asked. Advice given.
3:43 p.m. Robbery on Healdsburg Avenue. Suspect stated, "I'm robbing you right now, give me all the money in the register." Then showed caller a gun in his waistband. Caller didn't not give the suspect money. He left on foot, not located.
