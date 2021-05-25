MONDAY, MAY 17
12:27 a.m. Public intoxication on Grant Street. Female seen down on lawn area, medical started as precaution, female unable to sit or stand. Female was given a ride home and left with her adult daughter.
9:48 a.m. Fraud on Fitch Street. Caller states that her mother in law is potentially being scammed. An "FBI Agent" contacted her and told her that a package was delivered to him with her name on it that had $10 million and drugs in it. Because of that she needed to send gift cards to the person. The victim has sent over $8,000 in gift cards to the person that has been contacting her.
1:02 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
2:15 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle at Healdsburg City Hall on Grove Street. Caller states that his father’s truck was keyed sometime last night parked outside of City Hall. Caller is wondering if there are any cameras that will reach that area.
4:50 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Two subjects are outside yelling at her daughter to give him information on the child. No known weapons or drugs. Officers responded, dispute over money, parties separated.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
2:56 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Grove Street and Dry Creek Road. Male saying someone just stole his truck. Provided the location and then disconnected. Dispatch called back and he advised that his wife played a prank on him and took off in his truck. It's not stolen.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
1:47 p.m. Fraud at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Caller advised he was victim to a scam. He wired $3000 to a subject who he wanted to rent a house from out in Dry Creek Valley.
2:23 p.m. Warrant service on Center Street. Citation issued.
5:36 p.m. Burglary to vehicle at Highway 128 and Alexander Valley Road. Yesterday the caller was on his way to work and got a flat tire. He left his truck and went somewhere to get the tire fixed. While he was gone someone broke into his truck (shattered the window) and stole his passport. Caller was referred to sheriff’s department. Referred to other agency.
8:37 p.m. Unwanted subject on Grove Street. Subject in skilled nursing area, patient's girlfriend refusing to leave after being asked due to it being after visiting hours. Officers spoke to her and she agreed to leave after patient was put to bed.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
7:12 a.m. Accident with property damage only at Dry Creek Road and Highway 101. No injuries.
12:34 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Grant Avenue.
1:11 p.m. Disturbance on Mason Street. Male neighbor yelling at his mother for over 30 minutes. Officers responded, subject on the phone with his mother. Officers attempted to call her but did not get an answer.
2:11 p.m. Vandalism at North Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Graffiti on traffic signal.
5:16 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller reporting male subject was on her property and appeared intoxicated and fell into a ditch. Subject has not gotten up yet. medical staged, subject given a courtesy ride.
5:43 p.m. Disturbance on Canyon Run. Caller advising subject is in argument with his parents and it sounds like things are being broken/thrown. Officers responded, subject had pushed his brother, but he does not want to press charges and everyone seems to be settled down now.
9:56 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
12:48 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
1:59 p.m. Trespassing on Grove Street. Caller reporting subject at the facility visiting a patient. She has harassing other patients and is not allowed at the facility, she has been asked to leave but refusing to do so. Facility willing to trespass subject.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
1:12 a.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made and subject transported.
8:36 p.m. Petty theft on Meadow Court. Caller reporting that someone stole four eggs from her collection during open house, valued at $600.
2:34 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Redwood Highway and Old Redwood Highway. Referred to other agency.
6:35 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Canyon Run.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
3:27 a.m. Parole/probation violation at Limerick Lane and Old Redwood Highway. Arrest made.
9:03 p.m. Resisting arrest on Grove Street. Caller is concerned about his brother, advising that he believes his brother has been using drugs as he noticed him acting odd/talking to himself. He recently took off through the window. Caller advising they would like to get his brother placed in a rehab center, brother was advised we could not force him but would conduct a welfare check. Arrest made.
