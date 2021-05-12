MONDAY, MAY 3
10:16 a.m. Fraud on Hillside Drive. Contractor quoted work to be done for the rodent damage and abatement at caller’s elderly mother’s home. Caller gave $6,400 cash to complete the job, but was not provided an invoice, and two other companies confirmed no work appeared to have been done.
10:45 a.m. Burglary on Kennedy Lane. Properties were burglarized over the weekend (possibly later Saturday night over into Sunday). Items taken were: Paint spray rig, hand tools and chop saw. Forced entry on some of the doors of a few houses, but all gates around the property were locked.
2:02 p.m. Sexual assault on East Street. Caller has a custody agreement with her son’s father. Her son stayed the night at his dad’s over the weekend, per their agreement. When son was dropped off at her house today advised her of an incident that occurred, officers to investigate.
2:59 p.m. Public intoxication at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue. Subjects fighting in the park, no weapons seen. Arrest made.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
12:03 a.m. Warrant service at Redwood Highway and Lytton Springs Road. Citation issued.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
12:38 p.m. Disturbance on Vine Street. Silver BMW 335i vs Black Chevy Tahoe arguing over a parking spot. Subject in the BMW was "getting in the caller's face.” Officers responded. Occupant in the BMW was a subject in a BOLO, he was evaluated/ negative for 5150. SCSO advised and mother of subject was contacted.
3:39 p.m. Petty theft on Sherman Street. Caller's husband's bike was stolen during overnight hours. Trek Mountain Bike, main color black/gray.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
9:47 a.m. Driving on a suspended license at Healdsburg Avenue and Kennedy Lane. Citation issued.
12:22 p.m. Unwanted subject at Vineyard Plaza on Vine Street. Soliciting on property, has been asked to leave multiple times but isn't responding to requests.
12:27 p.m. Disturbance at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Subject wanting to speak with an officer in regard to a verbal altercation between themselves and another musician in Plaza Park. Advice given.
2:43 p.m. Fraud at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Male subject outside PD stating he is concerned for his safety. Subject states he has been sending money to a person not known to him — met on WhatsApp — in Mexico in order to buy a house. Subject decided to stop making payments recently, person/people in Mexico now threatening to "go after" his family and issue a warrant for him. Advice given.
3:19 p.m. Harassment /stalking at March Avenue and University Street. Caller advised she pulled into her dentist office parking lot and noticed a person she had been having problems with was standing outside the office as if waiting for her.
5:18 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Johnson Street.
9:10 p.m. Trespassing on East St. Subject sleeping inside the storage space located on the East Street side of the building. No further description, but caller states police would recognize as they have been out with him previously. Caller requesting the subject to be trespassed from the business. Officers responded and the subject was asked to leave and complied.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
9:35 a.m. Unwanted subject at St. Johns Church on Matheson Street. Caller is a church/school employee and states that a male he recognized as being a banned subject has been hanging out by the school/church property. Subject has been asked to leave but has yet to do so. Currently by the rectory. Officers responded, contacted all parties. Subject was advised he is not welcome on the property.
11:44 a.m. Warrant service at Kinley Drive and Magnolia Drive. Citation issued,
2:11 p.m. Warrant service on Fitch Street. Negative contact.
2:20 p.m. Warrant service on Fitch Street. Negative contact.
2:28 p.m. Warrant service on Center Street. Negative contact
2:36 p.m. Warrant service at Sunnyside Drive. Citation issued.
2:39 p.m. Violation of court order on West Grant Street. Caller advising, she has a restraining order against her ex-husband and he is not abiding by it. Would like an officer to give her a call, will be forwarding emails to officer.
3:12 p.m. Warrant service on University Street. Negative contact.
3:18 p.m. Warrant service on Grove Street. Negative contact.
3:28 p.m. Warrant service on Grove Street. Negative contact.
3:35 p.m. Warrant Service Warrant service on Raven Court. Negative contact.
3:52 p.m. Warrant service on Grant Street. Negative contact.
5:07 p.m. Accident with no details at Redwood Highway and Dry Creek Road. Referred to other agency.
6:51 p.m. Warrant service at Healdsburg Police Department, Center Street. Self-surrender at the front of the PD. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
6:10 a.m. Accident with property damage only on Eastside Road. Referred to other agency.
11:56 a.m. Vandalism at Gibbs Park on Prentice Drive. Caller reporting that multiple boards have been broken and/or missing from the rainbow fence, was not like that yesterday.
12:48 p.m. Accident with property damage only Dry Creek Road. Documentation only. Parties exchanged information.
2:16 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller requesting an officer to assist with an vehicle accident, one party does not have insurance.
7:09 p.m. Burglary on Kennedy Lane. Email sent to patrol for patrol request.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
12:11 a.m. Drug influence at Healdsburg Avenue and Plaza Street. Caller states 25 minutes ago man was smoking meth, asked the caller if he had meth and was touching himself/exposed himself to the caller. Unable to locate.
9:13 p.m. Violation of court order at First Street and Tucker Street. Subject was issued a citation for non-compliance and subject to be transported to hospital for a medical evaluation. Citation issued.
