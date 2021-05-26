Healdsburg High School recently collaborated with the Healdsburg Junior High School on a unique art project, which featured soft sculptures created with anthropomorphized traits and self-reflection in mind and culminated in an exhibit that was held this week at the old Cerri building on 3 North Street.
Through a process of self-reflection, students designed and built sculptures that represented character traits, personal issues and or external stressors that create blockage or suffering. Anthropomorphic characteristics are those that emulate and have human characteristics.
Over 150 student-created figures were displayed at the Cerri building and the free exhibit was open to the public from May 22 to the 25.
