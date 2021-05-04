MONDAY, APRIL 26
2:04 p.m. Petty theft on Center Street. Employee's wallet fell on the floor and the customers she was helping at the register took the wallet and left the store. Surveillance video shows the couple removing cash and leaving with the wallet. Wallet contained $100, CDL, bank cards.
2:56 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. On Friday, someone took a set of their store keys. They have the suspect on video and license plate provided. Caller would like an officer to respond for a report. Officer attempted to contact the suspect at his residence. Later, HPD was advised that the keys were returned to the store. Case voided at officers request.
5:06 p.m. Trespassing on University Street. Caller can see on his camera that someone is in his backyard. Doesn't think it's the gardener since he shouldn't be there on Mondays. Caller can see a male subject picking at the ground. Unknown race, hat, brown hoodie. Caller willing to press charges if it's anyone but his gardener. Officers responded and made contact with the gardener. Checks OK.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
4:03 p.m. Annoying/harassing phone calls on Center Street. Caller received text messages from someone who says he better pay him what he owes him. There were photos of dismembered body parts in the messages. The subject also provided references to the callers ex-wife, dad and sister. Caller has no idea who is sending the texts. Advice given.
5:08 p.m. Assault on Mason Street. Callers neighbor attacked him in his carport. She grabbed his arm and put her fist in his face with cigarette in her hand saying, "I want to mess you up so bad." Advice given.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
12:00 Battery on Orchard Street. Caller advising that she was putting items in her green can, which is on her property, when her caller’s trash cans to the street. Caller states she grabbed a can away from the neighbor who then punched her chin, wants to press charges, advising she could smell alcohol on her neighbor's breath. Subject was cited and released at the scene. Both parties counseled. Citation issued.
12:23 p.m. Health code violation on Dry Creek Road. Caller is a RN at alternative care site, advising subject tested positive for COVID and left the facility against medical advice. Last seen wearing a baseball hat, sunglasses, flannel, and jeans. Per caller subject is transient at this time.
2:07 p.m. Unlicensed driver at March Avenue and University Street. Citation issued.
2:12 p.m. Hit and run accident at Dry Creek Road and Healdsburg Avenue. Caller was advised he was traveling SB and was rear ended by an unknown year gray Dodge pickup at the stop light. Damage to callers right rear taillight and truck bed. Report taken.
10:07 p.m. Drunk driver on Harmon Street. Caller was confronted and followed by a drunk driver. Direction of Travel: East on Hudson toward Memorial Bridge. Caller believes he was drunk by the way he was acting and he seemed intoxicated. Grabbed his arm and wants to press charges.
10:39 p.m. Battery at Philip Drive and Paul Wittke Drive. Suspect vehicle is parked in the middle of the street (from previous incident ). Suspect on the phone: states he received verbal comments from college students and was punched by the driver.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
7:54 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on University Street. Caller advising that someone vandalized her car sometime last night/this morning. Advised something was poured on the vehicle from the sidewalk side and has eaten the paint. States her 13 year old daughter has been having issues with another juvenile. Caller told the juvenile yesterday she was not allowed at her residence and believes she may possibly be responsible. No known cameras in the area.
8:37 a.m. Fraud on Chalk Hill Road. Caller reporting that someone made a fraudulent wire transfer. Referred to other agency.
8:46 a.m. Hit and run accident on Grove Street.
3:26 p.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject was served with trespass notice and trespass notices posted in the area.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
1:15 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Redwood Highway and Old Redwood Highway. Three to four vehicles involved and one possibly facing wrong direction on off ramp and one in median of 101. Transferred to CHP and advised HPD. Referred to other agency.
6:02 p.m. Burglary on Powell Avenue. Caller states it appears someone broke into the residence as the garage door is hanging of the hinges. Tenant not on scene and believes she' s on the run. Photos taken of damage.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
7:35 a.m. Vandalism on Grant Street. Caller reporting that a window was broken out in front of house, unknown if anyone entered. Caller has ongoing issues with a neighbor and believes it could have been him . Officers responded, vandalism only.
11:27 p.m. Drug activity on Dry Creek Road. Suspicious vehicle stop, arrests made.
11:27 Warrant service at Fitch Street and Powell Avenue. Citation issued.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
3:07 a.m. Warrant service at Redwood Highway and Old Redwood Highway. Two subjects arrested/cited.
4:00 p.m. Trespassing on Westmont Court. There is an intruder in callers house. Caller is armed with a gun on his person. While officers were on scene Healdsburg District Hospital. Subject arrested, but in need of medical, so taken to HDH and cited to appear. Citation issued.
8:09 p.m. Public intoxication at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject has a $10,000 Felony DUI warrant out of Humboldt County, however Humboldt County will not extradite. Wanted subject only advised of warrant. Code 2 medical requested for alcohol and possible drugs intoxication. Subject transported to HDH via ambulance due to level of intoxication. Referred to medical.
