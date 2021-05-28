Seven out of 10 Sonoma County residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 300,000 residents have been partially vaccinated, according to an announcement from Sonoma County health officials on May 28.
The total of 305,501 residents who have received at least one dose equals 70% of the county’s 434,000 residents age 12 and older.
As of May 28, the county has administered a total of 543,222 doses and continues to outpace the state and nation in the rate of vaccine doses administered, according to a county press release.
A total of 252,478 county residents — or 58% of those 12 and older — have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More than 30% of adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 have been partially vaccinated.
Despite these milestones, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase warned that we’re still not home free, encouraging non-vaccinated individuals to avoid large gatherings especially with the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.
“We are still seeing some virus spread among unvaccinated, young people, particularly those under the age of 30,” Mase said. “With this being Memorial Day Weekend, we are really encouraging people to continue to avoid gatherings, particularly if they have not been vaccinated. Meanwhile, we encourage everyone to continue wearing their masks and err on the side of caution. We don’t want to see another surge.”
With vaccine supplies now exceeding demand, county vaccine outreach efforts have broadened in order to make getting a vaccine more convenient through mobile and school clinics.
Pharmacies and clinics are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments and rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft are now providing free rides to vaccine clinics.
Additionally, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that Californians who are vaccinated will be eligible for $116.5 million in prize money including a single lottery prize of $1.5 million.
Newsom also announced that the next 2 million people who get vaccinated in California will get $50 gift cards.
Residents can make vaccine appointments throughmyturn.ca.gov. Residents who need help making an appointment are encouraged to call the county COVID-19 hotline at 707-565-4667. Folks may also continue to use the county’s vaccination clinic list at SoCoEmergency.org to find an appointment.
Eligible individuals who are insured are encouraged to first seek a vaccine appointment through their primary health care provider.
For more information, including the latest vaccine numbers, who’s eligible for a vaccine and how to receive a vaccine, community members are encouraged to visit SoCoEmergency.org/vaccine, or call 2-1-1.
