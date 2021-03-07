Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, students everywhere have been performing considerably worse in school, and districts are trying their hardest to support their students in any way possible. For Healdsburg High School (HHS), one way the school voted to try and improve online learning was by changing the bell schedule of the school.
Previous schedule complications
Starting last fall, the original idea behind the schedule was that teachers would use what would be known as “synchronous time” to teach students for 40 minutes on Zoom, then send them off with classwork to complete in their “asynchronous time,” another 40 minutes of the period. Since districts were still trying to figure out the best way to navigate the pandemic, this schedule seemed like a good starting point. As the semester progressed issues concerning time and student engagement arose from this schedule and a change needed to be made. Now, students attend 50-minute Zoom classes with 10-minute breaks in between, as well as a 30-minute break after the first two periods. All asynchronous time was eliminated and instead, office hours were created. These office hours are time slots after school where students can join and ask their teachers about the classwork assigned earlier or any other questions they may have. So far, the majority of teachers and students at HHS are in favor of this change.
Two of the biggest negatives of the past schedule were Monday check-ins, and students and teachers not using synchronous/asynchronous time correctly. The school’s intentions were to try and imitate the normal in-person bell schedule as closely as possible to bring about a sense of normalcy.
“This was our first pandemic and our thought was, ‘There's so many changes for these students, it would be better to do more like our original class schedule.’ We were wrong and what we hadn't anticipated was just how fragmented the day felt,” said HHS math teacher Jamie Atwood. “I know that myself as an adult, I played more on my phone during that asynchronous time than I ever have before in my life.”
HHS Strength and Conditioning teacher Joshua Cavanagh said he and his fellow teachers were having a difficult time managing their own schedules and couldn’t imagine students trying to do the same. He explains that while they had around 30-minute breaks between daily back-to-back meetings, he was unable to use that time period to focus and complete work effectively.
HHS Spanish teacher Andrea Ruiz stressed the issue of the younger grade levels still developing their time management skills. “How are our freshmen supposed to use that 40 minutes of asynchronous time perfectly every time if we as adults can’t be productive during that time either?”
Sophomore Sophia O'Gorman said that she often didn’t utilize the asynchronous period correctly, “In some of the classes I used it but with others I just went on my phone and I know that a lot of other people did that too.”
Sophomore Adeline Waterman agreed with O’Gorman, adding “I waited around until the next class started during async. A lot of people would do the same and just complete their asynchronous work after school anyways.”
In Google Form surveys conducted by the school as check-ins for every grade period mark, a large percentage of students spoke up about how not all of their teachers were using asynchronous and synchronous time in the same way. Some teachers used both asynchronous and synchronous and make their students stay on Zoom for instruction the whole time instead of letting them go after 40 minutes to do classwork.
Others had their students do classwork while still on the Zoom and not have any work for the asynchronous period. It was clear that there needed to be a change made. The new schedule addresses both of these issues.
New schedule health and time benefits
The abundance of time in the afternoons for students to have time away from the screen and to go outside is one positive teachers and students were excited about. “Some of the pros I have are from a health and wellness standpoint, being on our computers for that long. Hopefully everyone is able to be outside and complete the work off the computer,” Cavanagh said,
Waterman expressed a similar opinion, “I can get everything done in the morning and then have a couple hours to practice sports or get outside, it’s great.”
One of the more substantial changes to the HHS bell schedule was taking out the Monday “check-in day” where students would attend 10-minute Zoom meetings for every period, and instead have a regular day Monday and the day off to work on Wednesday. Both students and teachers reacted positively to the break on Wednesday. One concern of this change was that students would just use it as a free leisure day, but teachers are seeing trends that prove that students are not abusing this privilege.
“From a grade perspective, I'm definitely seeing a difference on that Wednesday where it's mostly a day to work. I'm getting a lot of late assignments rolling in on Wednesday, which is good to see. I think my attendance is a little better right now as well,” said Ruiz.
Atwood added that she’s anxious to see the first-grade report, but she expects there to be improvements.
“I’m seeing the same trends. I have to wait for all the data to be collected from this grading period because I tend to be too optimistic but so far, I think it's looking much better than it is before,” she said.
“I like it because it helps me organize my work on that day off after having work assigned from all our class periods. It's great to be able to regather myself and realize the work I have to complete and then plan for the other assignments given for the next two days,” said sophomore Alex Cyphers.
Despite favoring this Wednesday safety net weekday, most students interviewed expressed disapproval of the 20-minute “homeroom” period serving as a check-in to remind students to be up and working on assignments.
“It's not the worst thing. It's only around 10 minutes and I can rest again after only a few minutes before beginning unfinished homework, but it just seems a bit useless,” O’Gorman said. The rest of the student interviewees agreed with her statement.
Implementing office hours
To replace the 40-minute asynchronous time periods that took place after the 40-minute Zooms, teachers are assigned office hour periods every day to have a Zoom open for students to join and ask any questions about assignments given during the now 50-minute Zoom periods at the beginning of the day. So far students have not been using office hours as much as anticipated, but there are multiple factors within this. Ruiz said that she hadn’t had any kids in her office hours yet but that she thought it may depend on the subject area you teach.
“For example, the homework assignments I give are kind of like 10-minute maybe practice on Duolingo or something that I don't think students necessarily need the help they might need and math or a lab or that kind of thing,” she said.
For conditioning, most students in Cavanagh’s class have used office hours for completing makeups for missed classes, “So far we've had really good attendance with all our classes so there haven't been too many makeups to do. But I imagine when we get late in the semester when students need to bring up grades from mistakes, I think we'll see more students come into the office hours.”
Senior Mielle Maclure said that she had primarily only attended office hours for math to retake a test, while sophomore Alex Greene has only been to a few office hours for her classes.
“With classes like math or others that assign a lot of complex work where you might need extra help it is really helpful to get that extra support, but for other classes like art it doesn't serve any purpose but I guess that is to be expected,” Greene said.
Suspected issues with modified schedule
The abundance of time in the afternoon can be both a blessing and a curse. Ruiz said that a common occurring problem is students not using the time in the afternoon correctly to finish their work and instead procrastinating.
“The cons, though, I think, are again trying to use our time wisely in the afternoons,” Ruiz said. “It's great having an afternoon to myself to plan and to answer emails. But then sometimes … I find myself not totally focused then sometimes. I think if I'm struggling with that, students might be struggling with that, too. But it still seems better. There's definitely a challenge to be found in that open afternoon.”
Students have said that getting motivated to get work completed in a timely manner during distance learning has been a struggle and adding more time to procrastinate may not eliminate the issue.
“It's very hard to stay productive and use the time block correctly when you're given that much time to work at the end of the day. I feel like I don’t use that time correctly some days and I know I can say the same for more people at our school,” said Waterman.
At the end of the day everyone, students and teachers alike, are struggling with online school. “This has been constant adjustment since the pandemic and that would have said this is our first pandemic and we're still learning as we go,” said HHS Counselor Kelly Mace.
According to Mace, the school is offering “student lifelines” where students can take less than seven classes in hopes that they pass more of them. Teachers have already been condensing their lessons and trying to be very international with how they spend their time in class, which has been an equal challenge for the students.
“I think one thing as we try so hard to make this as good as we can make it is for us to understand there is no perfect schedule. And to be blunt about it, even back when we were all in school together, that schedule wasn't perfect either,” said Atwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.