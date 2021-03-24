The Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District (HTID) — a benefit assessment district which funds marketing and sales promotion efforts for lodging businesses in Healdsburg — opened grant applications on March 15 to Healdsburg nonprofits and other programs and projects dedicated to the arts, cultural and vibrancy of the community.
The application period is open from now until June 1, 2021.
The grant program, which is derived from the local hospitality industry’s annual bed tax receipts, aims to fund events, activities and projects in Healdsburg that will enrich the community and visitor experience.
“We are delighted to continue the grant program with a focus on projects that will support the rebound of tourism to Healdsburg,” said Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell in a statement. “We are grateful to our many local organizations who lead with creativity and a passion for enhancing the destination experience.”
Priority will be given to nonprofit organizations planning projects aimed at improving the visitor experience such as transportation and parking solutions, infrastructure enhancements, and activities and events.
Previous grants have been awarded to the Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Corazón Healdsburg, Alexander Valley Film Festival, Healdsburg Center for the Arts, Tuesday Concerts in the Plaza, the Healdsburg Museum, the Rotary 4th of July Celebration and the Illuminations Art Walk, among others.
Priority will be given to events or projects that encourage visits during midweek and from November 2021 through March 2022.
Grantees must present data outlining the use of funds and event attendance or project within 90 days following completion.
“It is our goal to fund programs that add value to locals and visitors alike by helping members of our community launch or sustain events and activities that showcase the unique character, talents, diversity and heritage of Healdsburg,” said Circe Sher, a member of the HTID and Co-Founder of Piazza Hospitality.
Grant applications are available at www.healdsburg.com/HTID.
Applicants should be prepared to answer a series of Grant Application Materials and Questions including what California COVID tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy will be required to hold an event or activity and include a cover letter.
A Destination Development Advisory Subcommittee will review applicants and provide recommendations to the HTID Board for endorsement.
Grant disbursement will be announced on a rolling basis from Apri1 1 through Oct. 31, 2021 and will be funded subject to reaching the necessary state COVID tier.
Adopted in 2013, the HTID gives 22.5% of its funds to the District Development Grant Program. All lodging properties within the city limits pay a 2% assessment, which funds HTID’s activities promoting tourism to Healdsburg.
-Submitted by Jamie Armstrong, media contact for the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District
