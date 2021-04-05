For the first time in over a year, Healdsburg High School students returned to campus on April 5 for hybrid in-person learning.
On a cloudy morning at 8:15 a.m., students started arriving and entered at staggered times in order to have their temperature checked and to receive a yellow wristband, which marks that they've been through the health screening process.
While some students seemed a bit sleepy, the overall mood was cheerful as art teacher Linus Lancaster played a bagpipe — his own annual back to school tradition — to welcome kids back to school.
Stable group A will attend school on Mondays and Thursdays while group B distance learns on those days. Stable group B will attend on Tuesdays and Fridays and all groups will do at home distance learning on Wednesdays.
