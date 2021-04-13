With schools across Sonoma County reopening after a yearlong closure, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin is working alongside school districts to provide the necessary support for families and their students who are in the new hybrid learning format.
"We are honored to support Sonoma County schools with their reopening," said Jason Weiss, vice president of youth impact at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. "Each district has a different schedule, and our Clubs are adapting accordingly. Our goal is to be there for our families and members when they need us."
The Healdsburg club is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day to support kids during their distance learning days, as well as provide after-school programming following in-person learning days at school.
The club will continue to follow all health and safety regulations, including daily wellness and temperature checks for members and staff, social distancing and required mask wearing.
"I'm excited to be back at the club and see the staff," said Andre, a sixth grade member. "I've been coming here since kindergarten and they've helped me out through a lot of tough situations, and to learn how to be successful in life. I really enjoy coming here."
Pre-pandemic, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin operated 42 Clubs in Sonoma and Marin County.
Since last spring, the clubs have operated 13 "Distance Learning Clubs," where kids have been able to attend their online classes with the support of staff. As schools reopen, the clubs will reopen several more locations, and by mid-April will have a total of 23 clubs open in 11 different communities.
"Reopening takes an astounding amount of coordination," said Michelle Edwards, executive vice president for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. "It's been a joy for us to partner with schools and families to make this happen for our kids."
As part of the reopening process, the organization is actively hiring for many of its Sonoma County clubs. For current opportunities and to learn more, visit bgcsonoma-marin.org/jobs.
