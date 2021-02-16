A few new businesses are opening this spring, including the long-awaited Matheson restaurant, the already-open brick-and-mortar Quail & Condor bakery, Marine Layer Wines and Barth Vision Services.
The Matheson
The Matheson restaurant, headed by local restaurateur Dustin Valette and Craig Ramsey, is set to open this spring.
The three-story restaurant, rooftop terrace and bar will feature refined dining and wine tasting on the street level, multi-course meals on the mezzanine level, and light-al fresco food, drinks and pizza on the rooftop patio.
The restaurant is set in a historically preserved and redesigned building on Matheson Street.
Quail & Condor
After selling their delectable breads and pastries at the Healdsburg Farmers Market for the past few years the husband and wife duo Sean McGaughey and Melissa Yanc now have their own brick and mortar bakery at 149 Healdsburg Ave.
The Quail & Condor bakery is now open and is selling homemade breads, pastries, flavored croissants, pies and other bakery classics.
Yanc gained notoriety for her baking skills after winning the Foodnetwork’s Holiday Baking Championship in 2019, which earned her the holiday baking champion title and $25,000.
McGaughey is a sous chef at the high-end Singlethread restaurant. Together, Yanc and McGaughey run Quail & Condor.
Marine Layer Wines
Marine Layer Wines, a small Chardonnay and Pinot Noir producer from the Sonoma Coast, is set to open a wine tasting room across from Hotel Healdsburg this spring.
Winemaker Rob Fischer and Banshee Wines owner Baron Ziegler are heading the project. Fischer, who was born and raised in Napa, started his career in the wine industry about 20 years ago as a stock person at Domaine Carneros and since then has been cultivating his love of wine.
Ziegler is the owner and founder of Banshee Wines and has been collecting wine since he was 15.
The tasting room will feature a luxe aesthetic and oversized couches for lounging and small plates will be served with wine tastings.
A site for sore eyes
Switching from the food and wine industry, Barth Vision & Optical recently opened an office in Healdsburg and is now offering advanced diagnostic testing services for precise vision correction, diseases of the eye, and for systemic disease that may manifest in the eye.
The office, which is located at 640 Healdsburg Ave., is led by longtime ophthalmologist and surgeon specialist Gary Barth, MD.
According to a Barth Vision & Optical press release, “Board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, he was a founding partner of the Eye Care Institute and 4tth Street Laser Surgery Center in Santa Rosa, where he served for 20 years as medical director of the region’s busiest ocular surgery center.”
During that time Barth became an experienced cataract and corneal repair surgeon and one of just a handful of laser corrective surgery specialists in the area. He also co-founded founded Pacific Laser Eye Center and was the founder of the Eye Bank of Sonoma.
In addition to procedural services, the Healdsburg office will also offer LASIK surgery, contact lenses, glasses and a full-service optical shop with many options at various price points, including many designer brands.
