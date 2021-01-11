Subjects were cleaning paint brushes out into gutter
The Healdsburg Fire Department and the city’s public works department responded to a five-gallon paint spill that made its way into a storm drain on March Avenue and Foothill Drive on Jan. 7.
According to a Governor’s Office of Emergency Services hazardous materials spill report, “The fire department responded for a potential hazardous material situation and found paint was disposed of into a storm drain. It was reported that people were cleaning their paint brushes out into the gutter, leading to the release into the storm drain.”
Healdsburg Fire Marshal / Division Chief Linda Collister said the minor incident was not hazardous and said the paint was contained and did not get into any creeks.
The Healdsburg Public Works Department promptly responded to the spill around 4:47 p.m. and vacuumed out the affected storm drain and properly disposed of the material according to regulatory requirements.
The report says the suspected party was told they cannot let paint go down the storm drain.
Whenever a potentially hazardous spill occurs no matter how minor it must be reported in accordance with Prop 65 and county and state health regulations according to Collister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.